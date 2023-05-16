Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Girl dies fleeing from Nyau dancers

by Tarisai Mudahondo
2 hrs ago | Views
A nine-year-old girl died on Monday after falling down while fleeing from Nyau dancers in Mabvuku.


The Zimbabwe Republic police confirmed the incident on their Twitter handle which reads, " The ZRP confirms a sad incident in which a 9 year old girl died after falling to the ground while running away from masquerades at a school located along Phase 2, Mabvuku, Harare on 15/05/23".

The Nyau dancers are popularly known in Zimbabwe as " zvigure". They are misunderstood, feared and their secrets have been hidden for centuries behind masks, cryptic dances and bizarre costumes.

Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Chamisa's CCC urges members to join CIO, army

4 hrs ago | 350 Views

Memorial lecture held for top Zapu member

4 hrs ago | 122 Views

Gwanda villagers recover 100 stolen donkeys

4 hrs ago | 103 Views

Chamisa's CCC raps FIU for obstructing Gold Mafia investigations

4 hrs ago | 82 Views

Nakamba stars as Luton beats Sunderland to reach Championship play-off final

4 hrs ago | 264 Views

Zanu-PF youth league in turmoil

4 hrs ago | 130 Views

'Biti misleading his lawyer'

4 hrs ago | 76 Views

Zimra HQ shut down over sewer burst

4 hrs ago | 28 Views

Econet apologizes over network challenges

4 hrs ago | 37 Views

1 dies in Masvingo-Beitbridge road accident

4 hrs ago | 46 Views

Sikhala lawyer grills State witness

5 hrs ago | 94 Views

Mnangagwa's govt claims sabotage

5 hrs ago | 96 Views

Zec fails to pay for hired vehicles

5 hrs ago | 30 Views

Zimbabwe students protest over 'judicial capture'

5 hrs ago | 58 Views

Teen arrested for burglary

9 hrs ago | 267 Views

Palestine presents play in Shona

11 hrs ago | 336 Views

Sex worker's hubby attempts to kill client

11 hrs ago | 913 Views

Edd Branson and Chris Okafor host biggest event in Harare

11 hrs ago | 323 Views

Mnangagwa's engagement, re-engagement policy bearing fruit

12 hrs ago | 450 Views

PHOTOS: Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi descends on Harare

12 hrs ago | 898 Views

Africa should stop being such a crybaby!

12 hrs ago | 302 Views

Mnangagwa impeachment bid brewing

16 May 2023 at 20:44hrs | 5401 Views

Michael Van Blerk embarrasses Biti's lawyer

16 May 2023 at 20:43hrs | 1686 Views

Mwonzora recalls Kadoma Mayor, councillors

16 May 2023 at 20:43hrs | 1084 Views

'Use legit sources of receiving cash'

16 May 2023 at 20:43hrs | 1156 Views

Sikhala, Sithole incitement trial kicks off

16 May 2023 at 20:41hrs | 926 Views

ZCTU pours scorn on Mthuli Ncube's firefighting stunts

16 May 2023 at 20:41hrs | 1038 Views

Man rapes friend's niece (7)

16 May 2023 at 19:40hrs | 1107 Views

When the devil has colonised the pulpit

16 May 2023 at 17:35hrs | 1114 Views

This is our school, let peace abide here

16 May 2023 at 17:31hrs | 898 Views

ZESA Hwange Unit 8, 300 MW, to boost supply. It's 43 years overdue, what's there to celebrate!

16 May 2023 at 17:28hrs | 936 Views

Why Ngarivhume matters: PART 1

16 May 2023 at 17:25hrs | 658 Views

Hungry man caught harvesting school maize

16 May 2023 at 11:00hrs | 1105 Views

Methodist church congregant loses gun

16 May 2023 at 05:53hrs | 2056 Views

RBZ scraps asset freeze on Gold Mafia-accused

16 May 2023 at 05:13hrs | 1356 Views

Mliswa takes Mnangagwa head-on

16 May 2023 at 05:11hrs | 5252 Views

RBZ reverses Gold Mafia accounts freeze

16 May 2023 at 05:10hrs | 674 Views

Govt shuts down Bikita Minerals

16 May 2023 at 05:10hrs | 1852 Views

AfDB to assist Zimbabwe govt compensate white farmers

16 May 2023 at 05:10hrs | 581 Views

Many feared dead in Zimbabwe horror crash

16 May 2023 at 05:09hrs | 2768 Views

Mnangagwa hands Matabeleland South youths 10ha plots

16 May 2023 at 05:09hrs | 691 Views

Academic fraud culprits warned

16 May 2023 at 05:09hrs | 785 Views

4 vehicles burnt to shells in accident

16 May 2023 at 05:08hrs | 757 Views

Mnangagwa opens door to foreign observers

16 May 2023 at 05:08hrs | 1620 Views

Couple robbed, woman raped on picnic

15 May 2023 at 19:42hrs | 1894 Views

Uebert Angel finally returns to Britain

15 May 2023 at 19:29hrs | 3103 Views

CCC candidates vetting complete

15 May 2023 at 19:29hrs | 976 Views

Mnangagwa's shaky control exposed

15 May 2023 at 19:28hrs | 2036 Views

ConCourt delay on Mwonzora case unnecessary, says Matinenga

15 May 2023 at 19:28hrs | 827 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days