Girl dies fleeing from Nyau dancers
2 hrs ago | Views
A nine-year-old girl died on Monday after falling down while fleeing from Nyau dancers in Mabvuku.
The Zimbabwe Republic police confirmed the incident on their Twitter handle which reads, " The ZRP confirms a sad incident in which a 9 year old girl died after falling to the ground while running away from masquerades at a school located along Phase 2, Mabvuku, Harare on 15/05/23".
The Nyau dancers are popularly known in Zimbabwe as " zvigure". They are misunderstood, feared and their secrets have been hidden for centuries behind masks, cryptic dances and bizarre costumes.
Source - Byo24News