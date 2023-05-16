Girl dies fleeing from Nyau dancers

News / National

by Tarisai Mudahondo

A nine-year-old girl died on Monday after falling down while fleeing from Nyau dancers in Mabvuku.

The Zimbabwe Republic police confirmed the incident on their Twitter handle which reads, " The ZRP confirms a sad incident in which a 9 year old girl died after falling to the ground while running away from masquerades at a school located along Phase 2, Mabvuku, Harare on 15/05/23".The Nyau dancers are popularly known in Zimbabwe as " zvigure". They are misunderstood, feared and their secrets have been hidden for centuries behind masks, cryptic dances and bizarre costumes.