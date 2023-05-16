Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

CCC, Zanu-PF activists clash in Umguza

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
CITIZENS Coalition for Change activists in Umguza, Matebeleland North province, clashed with Zanu-PF activists while conducting a door-to-door campaign as violence escalates going into the election period.

Zanu-PF Matebeleland North chairperson Richard Moyo yesterday accused his opposition counterpart Prince Dubeko Sibanda of fomenting the violence.

However, Sibanda told NewsDay that CCC activists were attacked in Umguza ward 9 by Zanu-PF local chairperson Aaron Ngwenya and his two sons, adding that they had to seek treatment at a local hospital.

"Basically, what happened is that our team was in ward 9 on Monday to carry out door-to-door campaigns and in the process, they also visited the local Zanu-PF chairman who has been threatening our candidate Benzis Ndlovu with eviction from Umguza," Sibanda said.

"So, they visited his home with a view to talk to him and educate him that he had no right to intimidate anyone for participating in politics. After talking to his wife, they met Ngwenya (and his two sons) who attacked them. Four suffered injuries and were treated at the hospital."

Sibanda said he had to mobilise a team which he led to rescue the activists.

"In the process, a report was made against me because I had called the chairman informing him that Zimbabwe does not belong to Zanu-PF and, therefore, he cannot threaten anyone for contesting on behalf of CCC. So a report was made against me for allegedly threatening him. I do not know how I threatened him and as I speak, I have been summoned to CID Law and Order for questioning," he said.

"That is what is happening, but what we are doing is to try and remove fear from the people of Umguza and anywhere where people are threatened with eviction from the farms or threatened with violence. We are going in there to build peace and make Zanu-PF realise that this country does not belong to them only, but belongs to all of us."

Sibanda said the CCC local candidate had been stopped from accessing water from a community water point in the village head's yard.

"Ngwenya has been threatening our candidate with eviction. This kind of political abuse is what we want to end in Umguza and other areas," Sibanda said.

One of the victims, Queen Maligwa, said her team, which included Kudzai Maponde, Chipo Binikwa, Bongani Ncube, Mandlenkosi Mlawuzi, Jabulani Hadebe — who deputises Sibanda, and the aspiring candidate for ward 17, Garikayi Mazwi, were carrying out door-to-door campaigns in ward 9, where the attack took place.

"After finishing our programme in the village, I was driving and we found Ngwenya and his sons Thabani and Cabangani and other people blocking our exit with their truck. They attacked us with metal rods and we realised that they meant to kill us so we tried to escape. They even kicked me on the breasts. They did not ask us anything, but they just pounced on us," she said.

Maligwa said the attackers then kidnapped Hadebe, Mazwi, Ncube and Khulekani Nyathi whom they took to Ngwenya's home.

She said they filed a report with the police which led to the CCC members being rescued by the police.

"We recorded our statements with the police and only two of Ngwenya's sons were arrested," Maligwa said.

However, Ngwenya could not be reached for comment yesterday.

Moyo said the violence allegations were meant to twist facts and portray Zanu-PF as violent.

"It's a lie that they were doing door-to-door campaigns. All this was started by Dubeko Sibanda who mobilised people to drive 50km to our member's place whom they intended to attack. He mobilised people from Bulawayo to go and attack that old man. I have got his chats in which he threatened the old man," Moyo said.

"I think the old man got aware of the imminent attack and his sons could not allow it, so they blocked the gang from attacking their father. Sibanda is now known even by the (police district leadership) that he is the trouble causer in Matebeleland North and I believe he has been charged for inciting violence, that is not good. Also, the Joint Operations Command in Matebeleland North is now aware of that and people must stop telling you lies. Zanu-PF is a peace lover."

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi was not picking calls yesterday.

However, human rights watchdog, Heal Zimbabwe Trust, corroborated Sibanda's version of events.

"Between May 13 and 16, 2023, Heal Zimbabwe recorded three cases of assault of CCC members. In Nyamandlovu, four CCC members were assaulted and accused of mobilising votes for CCC. In Headlands, five CCC members were force-marched to a Zanu-PF meeting and assaulted. In Mutasa, a couple was assaulted at a funeral and accused of being CCC members," said Heal Zimbabwe in a statement.

"Heal Zimbabwe perceives the organised acts of violence as barbaric and uncalled for as they cast doubt over the possibility of peaceful, free and fair elections. Additionally, political parties must be torchbearers of the message of peace and tolerance ahead of the 2023 harmonised elections."

The non-governmental organisation implored the police to enforce the law without fear and arrest all perpetrators of violence.

"Heal Zimbabwe also implores political parties to rein in errant supporters who perpetrate violence."

Source - newsday

Must Read

Mwonzora tells MDC Alliance partners to 'go hang'

6 hrs ago | 1334 Views

Mnangagwa is much worse than Mugabe, Mahere tells UN summit

6 hrs ago | 1361 Views

Mnangagwa's govt digs in on steep nomination fees

6 hrs ago | 521 Views

'Zanu-PF fears diaspora vote'

6 hrs ago | 605 Views

Girl dies fleeing from Nyau dancers

11 hrs ago | 1103 Views

Chamisa's CCC urges members to join CIO, army

14 hrs ago | 1722 Views

Memorial lecture held for top Zapu member

14 hrs ago | 416 Views

Gwanda villagers recover 100 stolen donkeys

14 hrs ago | 292 Views

Chamisa's CCC raps FIU for obstructing Gold Mafia investigations

14 hrs ago | 331 Views

Nakamba stars as Luton beats Sunderland to reach Championship play-off final

14 hrs ago | 635 Views

Zanu-PF youth league in turmoil

14 hrs ago | 377 Views

'Biti misleading his lawyer'

14 hrs ago | 219 Views

Zimra HQ shut down over sewer burst

14 hrs ago | 118 Views

Econet apologizes over network challenges

14 hrs ago | 145 Views

1 dies in Masvingo-Beitbridge road accident

14 hrs ago | 191 Views

Sikhala lawyer grills State witness

14 hrs ago | 310 Views

Mnangagwa's govt claims sabotage

14 hrs ago | 259 Views

Zec fails to pay for hired vehicles

14 hrs ago | 129 Views

Zimbabwe students protest over 'judicial capture'

14 hrs ago | 197 Views

Teen arrested for burglary

18 hrs ago | 336 Views

Palestine presents play in Shona

20 hrs ago | 420 Views

Sex worker's hubby attempts to kill client

21 hrs ago | 1203 Views

Edd Branson and Chris Okafor host biggest event in Harare

21 hrs ago | 413 Views

Mnangagwa's engagement, re-engagement policy bearing fruit

21 hrs ago | 535 Views

PHOTOS: Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi descends on Harare

21 hrs ago | 1196 Views

Africa should stop being such a crybaby!

22 hrs ago | 398 Views

Mnangagwa impeachment bid brewing

16 May 2023 at 20:44hrs | 5728 Views

Michael Van Blerk embarrasses Biti's lawyer

16 May 2023 at 20:43hrs | 1761 Views

Mwonzora recalls Kadoma Mayor, councillors

16 May 2023 at 20:43hrs | 1121 Views

'Use legit sources of receiving cash'

16 May 2023 at 20:43hrs | 1182 Views

Sikhala, Sithole incitement trial kicks off

16 May 2023 at 20:41hrs | 967 Views

ZCTU pours scorn on Mthuli Ncube's firefighting stunts

16 May 2023 at 20:41hrs | 1079 Views

Man rapes friend's niece (7)

16 May 2023 at 19:40hrs | 1163 Views

When the devil has colonised the pulpit

16 May 2023 at 17:35hrs | 1191 Views

This is our school, let peace abide here

16 May 2023 at 17:31hrs | 928 Views

ZESA Hwange Unit 8, 300 MW, to boost supply. It's 43 years overdue, what's there to celebrate!

16 May 2023 at 17:28hrs | 1041 Views

Why Ngarivhume matters: PART 1

16 May 2023 at 17:25hrs | 709 Views

Hungry man caught harvesting school maize

16 May 2023 at 11:00hrs | 1123 Views

Methodist church congregant loses gun

16 May 2023 at 05:53hrs | 2088 Views

RBZ scraps asset freeze on Gold Mafia-accused

16 May 2023 at 05:13hrs | 1364 Views

Mliswa takes Mnangagwa head-on

16 May 2023 at 05:11hrs | 5371 Views

RBZ reverses Gold Mafia accounts freeze

16 May 2023 at 05:10hrs | 680 Views

Govt shuts down Bikita Minerals

16 May 2023 at 05:10hrs | 1881 Views

AfDB to assist Zimbabwe govt compensate white farmers

16 May 2023 at 05:10hrs | 606 Views

Many feared dead in Zimbabwe horror crash

16 May 2023 at 05:09hrs | 2793 Views

Mnangagwa hands Matabeleland South youths 10ha plots

16 May 2023 at 05:09hrs | 729 Views

Academic fraud culprits warned

16 May 2023 at 05:09hrs | 795 Views

4 vehicles burnt to shells in accident

16 May 2023 at 05:08hrs | 766 Views

Mnangagwa opens door to foreign observers

16 May 2023 at 05:08hrs | 1646 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days