Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mwonzora tells MDC Alliance partners to 'go hang'

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
MDC-T leader, Douglas Mwonzora has said allegations that he is working in cahoots with the ruling Zanu-PF to postpone elections through his ZEC delimitation report court challenge are "stupid".

The remarks come shortly after Mwonzora suffered heavy blows when the Constitutional Court threw out an application he had filed seeking to delay the polls until the delimitation report which he says is fundamentally flawed has been re-done.

The court challenge has drawn criticism from a section of the electorate amid allegations that his determination to have the elections delayed is effectively a bid for Zanu-PF which is reportedly developing cold feet ahead of the August plebiscite.

Speaking to NewZimbabwe.com, a visibly enraged Mwonzora rubbished the allegations.

"That is a very stupid allegation I should say because I am not the one who drafted the rotten delimitation report. I have sued the government and also as far as I know President Mnangagwa is even pushing for elections. So this is the work of haters.

"People who have failed to do anything about the situation. I have taken steps to do something about it and I am just being vilified.

"It is cheap propaganda by people who are certainly not intelligent enough and can't read politics," he said.

He maintained that under the current delimitation report the forthcoming elections are not going to be free and fair, a realisation he said prompted him to take corrective court action.

"Going into elections, the most important thing is that they must be peaceful, free and fair. There must be less usage of hate language.

"And simple propaganda that if one is sent to the courts he or she is being sent by someone. I am intelligent enough. At the age of 25 for those who did not know, I took this government to court in 1995 trying to stop elections on the basis that the Electoral Act then was not fair," he said.

Mwonzora said he took the same government to court in 1997 arguing against the unconstitutionality of the Political Parties Finances Act at the age of 27.

Quizzed on whose authority he continues to approach the courts following his recent dismissal by MDC- Alliance partners, Mwonzora scoffed.

"That is legally impossible because the MDC-T Alliance and it is governed by an Alliance agreement which is very clear to the effect that the management of the grouping is done after elections by political parties in parliament."

He castigated the Alliance partners ignoring checks and balances on how expenditure is handled.

"This is a sickening accusation that always comes when people want to extort. Our hands are clean. Our finances are not handled by the party President but by the Finance and administration Committee of the party.

"Anybody who thinks that money has been abused with enough evidence is free to go to the Police," added Mwonzora.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Must Read

Mnangagwa is much worse than Mugabe, Mahere tells UN summit

6 hrs ago | 1361 Views

CCC, Zanu-PF activists clash in Umguza

6 hrs ago | 680 Views

Mnangagwa's govt digs in on steep nomination fees

6 hrs ago | 521 Views

'Zanu-PF fears diaspora vote'

6 hrs ago | 605 Views

Girl dies fleeing from Nyau dancers

11 hrs ago | 1103 Views

Chamisa's CCC urges members to join CIO, army

14 hrs ago | 1722 Views

Memorial lecture held for top Zapu member

14 hrs ago | 416 Views

Gwanda villagers recover 100 stolen donkeys

14 hrs ago | 292 Views

Chamisa's CCC raps FIU for obstructing Gold Mafia investigations

14 hrs ago | 331 Views

Nakamba stars as Luton beats Sunderland to reach Championship play-off final

14 hrs ago | 635 Views

Zanu-PF youth league in turmoil

14 hrs ago | 377 Views

'Biti misleading his lawyer'

14 hrs ago | 219 Views

Zimra HQ shut down over sewer burst

14 hrs ago | 117 Views

Econet apologizes over network challenges

14 hrs ago | 145 Views

1 dies in Masvingo-Beitbridge road accident

14 hrs ago | 191 Views

Sikhala lawyer grills State witness

14 hrs ago | 310 Views

Mnangagwa's govt claims sabotage

14 hrs ago | 259 Views

Zec fails to pay for hired vehicles

14 hrs ago | 129 Views

Zimbabwe students protest over 'judicial capture'

14 hrs ago | 197 Views

Teen arrested for burglary

18 hrs ago | 336 Views

Palestine presents play in Shona

20 hrs ago | 420 Views

Sex worker's hubby attempts to kill client

21 hrs ago | 1203 Views

Edd Branson and Chris Okafor host biggest event in Harare

21 hrs ago | 413 Views

Mnangagwa's engagement, re-engagement policy bearing fruit

21 hrs ago | 535 Views

PHOTOS: Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi descends on Harare

21 hrs ago | 1196 Views

Africa should stop being such a crybaby!

22 hrs ago | 398 Views

Mnangagwa impeachment bid brewing

16 May 2023 at 20:44hrs | 5728 Views

Michael Van Blerk embarrasses Biti's lawyer

16 May 2023 at 20:43hrs | 1761 Views

Mwonzora recalls Kadoma Mayor, councillors

16 May 2023 at 20:43hrs | 1121 Views

'Use legit sources of receiving cash'

16 May 2023 at 20:43hrs | 1182 Views

Sikhala, Sithole incitement trial kicks off

16 May 2023 at 20:41hrs | 967 Views

ZCTU pours scorn on Mthuli Ncube's firefighting stunts

16 May 2023 at 20:41hrs | 1079 Views

Man rapes friend's niece (7)

16 May 2023 at 19:40hrs | 1163 Views

When the devil has colonised the pulpit

16 May 2023 at 17:35hrs | 1191 Views

This is our school, let peace abide here

16 May 2023 at 17:31hrs | 928 Views

ZESA Hwange Unit 8, 300 MW, to boost supply. It's 43 years overdue, what's there to celebrate!

16 May 2023 at 17:28hrs | 1041 Views

Why Ngarivhume matters: PART 1

16 May 2023 at 17:25hrs | 709 Views

Hungry man caught harvesting school maize

16 May 2023 at 11:00hrs | 1123 Views

Methodist church congregant loses gun

16 May 2023 at 05:53hrs | 2088 Views

RBZ scraps asset freeze on Gold Mafia-accused

16 May 2023 at 05:13hrs | 1364 Views

Mliswa takes Mnangagwa head-on

16 May 2023 at 05:11hrs | 5371 Views

RBZ reverses Gold Mafia accounts freeze

16 May 2023 at 05:10hrs | 680 Views

Govt shuts down Bikita Minerals

16 May 2023 at 05:10hrs | 1881 Views

AfDB to assist Zimbabwe govt compensate white farmers

16 May 2023 at 05:10hrs | 606 Views

Many feared dead in Zimbabwe horror crash

16 May 2023 at 05:09hrs | 2793 Views

Mnangagwa hands Matabeleland South youths 10ha plots

16 May 2023 at 05:09hrs | 729 Views

Academic fraud culprits warned

16 May 2023 at 05:09hrs | 795 Views

4 vehicles burnt to shells in accident

16 May 2023 at 05:08hrs | 766 Views

Mnangagwa opens door to foreign observers

16 May 2023 at 05:08hrs | 1646 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days