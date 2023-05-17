WATCH: Pedophile bashers in trouble

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Taking the law into your own hands can be costly, this was proved today at Mutoko magistrates courts where parents of a minor girl were convicted of assault after they attacked a man who slept with their child.Steven Nduwa (43) and Doreen Mudzengere were sentenced to a month in jail by magistrate Elijah Sibanda.They were lucky to escape jail after they were given an option to pay US$100 fine each.Prosecutor Nathan Majuru told court that on May 1 the convicts had a misunderstanding with the complainant whom they accused of having sexual intercourse with their minor child.They pushed him down and assaulted him with wooden logs and open hands.The complainant cried and was served by neighbours who advised the complainants not to further assault him.Feedback+27610282354simbasitho@bulawayo24.com