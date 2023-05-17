WATCH: Notice of impeachment against America's Joe Biden filed

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

American President Joseph Robinette Biden will be the target of articles of impeachment, according to Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene who claims he has broken his oath of office by failing to secure the nation's borders and safeguard national security.At a news conference held on Thursday, Greene declared that this will be the "first set" of articles she introduces against Biden, who she claimed had deliberately neglected to carry out his presidential duties."It is with the utmost solemnity that I announce my intention to introduce articles of impeachment today on the head of this America's last executive branch, the president of the United States, Joseph Robinette Biden, who has been working since January 20, 2021, to systematically destroy this country," Greene said.Watch the video below: