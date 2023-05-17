Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

WATCH: Notice of impeachment against America's Joe Biden filed

by Mandla Ndlovu
4 hrs ago | Views
American President Joseph Robinette Biden will be the target of articles of impeachment, according to Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene who claims he has broken his oath of office by failing to secure the nation's borders and safeguard national security.

At a news conference held on Thursday, Greene declared that this will be the "first set" of articles she introduces against Biden, who she claimed had deliberately neglected to carry out his presidential duties.

"It is with the utmost solemnity that I announce my intention to introduce articles of impeachment today on the head of this America's last executive branch, the president of the United States, Joseph Robinette Biden, who has been working since January 20, 2021, to systematically destroy this country," Greene said.

Watch the video below:





Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Women in agriculture capacitated

4 hrs ago | 82 Views

WATCH: Pedophile bashers in trouble

4 hrs ago | 554 Views

Development of rural communities is vital

4 hrs ago | 72 Views

Mwonzora tells MDC Alliance partners to 'go hang'

14 hrs ago | 2390 Views

Mnangagwa is much worse than Mugabe, Mahere tells UN summit

14 hrs ago | 2689 Views

CCC, Zanu-PF activists clash in Umguza

14 hrs ago | 1271 Views

Mnangagwa's govt digs in on steep nomination fees

14 hrs ago | 864 Views

'Zanu-PF fears diaspora vote'

14 hrs ago | 1059 Views

Girl dies fleeing from Nyau dancers

20 hrs ago | 1679 Views

Chamisa's CCC urges members to join CIO, army

22 hrs ago | 2469 Views

Memorial lecture held for top Zapu member

22 hrs ago | 626 Views

Gwanda villagers recover 100 stolen donkeys

22 hrs ago | 496 Views

Chamisa's CCC raps FIU for obstructing Gold Mafia investigations

22 hrs ago | 494 Views

Nakamba stars as Luton beats Sunderland to reach Championship play-off final

22 hrs ago | 852 Views

Zanu-PF youth league in turmoil

23 hrs ago | 556 Views

'Biti misleading his lawyer'

23 hrs ago | 309 Views

Zimra HQ shut down over sewer burst

23 hrs ago | 187 Views

Econet apologizes over network challenges

23 hrs ago | 250 Views

1 dies in Masvingo-Beitbridge road accident

23 hrs ago | 336 Views

Sikhala lawyer grills State witness

23 hrs ago | 473 Views

Mnangagwa's govt claims sabotage

23 hrs ago | 461 Views

Zec fails to pay for hired vehicles

23 hrs ago | 253 Views

Zimbabwe students protest over 'judicial capture'

23 hrs ago | 291 Views

Teen arrested for burglary

17 May 2023 at 16:59hrs | 442 Views

Palestine presents play in Shona

17 May 2023 at 15:02hrs | 477 Views

Sex worker's hubby attempts to kill client

17 May 2023 at 14:43hrs | 1409 Views

Edd Branson and Chris Okafor host biggest event in Harare

17 May 2023 at 14:29hrs | 550 Views

Mnangagwa's engagement, re-engagement policy bearing fruit

17 May 2023 at 14:20hrs | 584 Views

PHOTOS: Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi descends on Harare

17 May 2023 at 13:54hrs | 1409 Views

Africa should stop being such a crybaby!

17 May 2023 at 13:44hrs | 431 Views

Mnangagwa impeachment bid brewing

16 May 2023 at 20:44hrs | 5977 Views

Michael Van Blerk embarrasses Biti's lawyer

16 May 2023 at 20:43hrs | 1808 Views

Mwonzora recalls Kadoma Mayor, councillors

16 May 2023 at 20:43hrs | 1153 Views

'Use legit sources of receiving cash'

16 May 2023 at 20:43hrs | 1196 Views

Sikhala, Sithole incitement trial kicks off

16 May 2023 at 20:41hrs | 990 Views

ZCTU pours scorn on Mthuli Ncube's firefighting stunts

16 May 2023 at 20:41hrs | 1151 Views

Man rapes friend's niece (7)

16 May 2023 at 19:40hrs | 1197 Views

When the devil has colonised the pulpit

16 May 2023 at 17:35hrs | 1224 Views

This is our school, let peace abide here

16 May 2023 at 17:31hrs | 962 Views

ZESA Hwange Unit 8, 300 MW, to boost supply. It's 43 years overdue, what's there to celebrate!

16 May 2023 at 17:28hrs | 1110 Views

Why Ngarivhume matters: PART 1

16 May 2023 at 17:25hrs | 735 Views

Hungry man caught harvesting school maize

16 May 2023 at 11:00hrs | 1140 Views

Methodist church congregant loses gun

16 May 2023 at 05:53hrs | 2108 Views

RBZ scraps asset freeze on Gold Mafia-accused

16 May 2023 at 05:13hrs | 1369 Views

Mliswa takes Mnangagwa head-on

16 May 2023 at 05:11hrs | 5411 Views

RBZ reverses Gold Mafia accounts freeze

16 May 2023 at 05:10hrs | 684 Views

Govt shuts down Bikita Minerals

16 May 2023 at 05:10hrs | 1901 Views

AfDB to assist Zimbabwe govt compensate white farmers

16 May 2023 at 05:10hrs | 632 Views

Many feared dead in Zimbabwe horror crash

16 May 2023 at 05:09hrs | 2817 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days