Man 'killed' by in-laws for 'abusing' wife

by Staff reporter
34 mins ago | Views
A 26-year-old man reportedly beaten to death by his brothers-in-law after he was accused of abusing their sister.

Adrian Chinorwadza from Bindura was allegedly beaten and stabbed in his chest by Samson Muhwati (20) and Tichaona Petro (25) on May 17,  2023, at Brockley Farm.

Police confirmed the incident on their official Twitter handle.

"Police in Bindura are appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of Samson Muhwati (20) and Tichaona Petro (25) who are being sought in connection with a case of murder in which their brother-in-law, Adrin Chinorwadza (26), died after being assaulted with fists and feet before being stabbed with a knife on the chest on 17/05/23 at Brockley Farm Bindura. The victim had accused the suspects of abusing his sisters," read the tweet.

Source - The Chronicle

