Mnangagwa hosts Nyusi at Sherwood farm

President Mnangagwa and his Mozambican counterpart Filipe Nyusi are at Pricabe farm, Sherwood in Kwekwe where are they touring the farm.The farm, which is owned by President Mnangagwa has several crops that include maize, wheat, and soya beans among other crops. There is also horticulture, fish farming, and cattle rearing. A field day was recently held by seed houses after an assessment showed massive land utilisation at the farm.President Nyusi is in the country for a three-day State visit that is set to bolster the strong relations between Mozambique and Zimbabwe.