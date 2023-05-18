Mubaiwa's attempted murder trial postponed

News / National

by Staff reporter

MARRY Mubaiwa's trial on charges of attempting to kill Vice President Constantino Chiwenga by unplugging the hospital life support system and attempting to sneak him out of the ward, failed to continue yesterday as her lawyer said she was unwell.Ms Beatrice Mtetwa told the court that Mubaiwa had undergone an operation, and was not in a position to proceed with the trial.The State led by Mr Lancelot Mutsokoti did not object to the application for postponement.The trial is now expected to continue on June 13, with the State summoning its fourth witness, Major Nyoni.Last time, Mr Andrew Mugari, one of the security officers who accompanied Vice President Chiwenga to South Africa to seek medication in 2019, testified.He told the court that he did not see the person who removed the tubes from the VP's body and all he knew was that they were just the two, Mubaiwa and the VP in the ward, so they are the only ones who know who removed the tubes.Mr Mugari helped VP Chiwenga back onto his bed and called a nurse, who came and reattached the tubes.He added that he saw some blood stains under Vice President Chiwenga's bed and on the right side of the T-shirt that he was wearing and took a photograph of the blood stained T-shirt.The trial is before regional magistrate Ms Feresi Chakanyuka.