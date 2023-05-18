Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Call to act on unpatriotic Zimbabwean elements

by Staff reporter
31 mins ago | Views
ZIMBABWEANS have called on authorities to expedite the passage of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Amendment Bill (2022) and put an end to the tendency by opposition elements to badmouth the country for a few pieces of silver from detractors.

This comes as CCC spokesperson Advocate Fadzayi Mahere was in Geneva, Switzerland this week peddling falsehoods to her cheerleaders – who included well known enemies of Zimbabwe.

It also comes as the opposition, ahead of the harmonised elections this year, has upped its anti-Zimbabwe ante through a blizzard of falsehoods on social media platforms, again to their same audiences who maintain illegal sanctions on Zimbabwe.

Such dastardly and cowardly acts are often committed in the name of freedom of expression, but their effects on the country have been devastating due to the unflattering negative tag that they leave on Zimbabwe – prompting Zimbabweans from across the globe to call for the authorities to pass the Criminal Law Bill.

Amendments to the Bill were approved by Cabinet in November last year. They seek to impose stiffer penalties on those who denigrate the country through correspondence with foreign governments and hostile forces whose intention is to harm national interests.

A Zimbabwean, Ms Abigail Mupambi, said: "Fadzayi Mahere is a typical example of why we urgently need the Patriotic Act put into action. Her actions serve to confirm why even her Western masters, who were cheering her, activated the Logan Act in United States to safeguard their national interests.

"Such inept individuals are dangerous and must be whipped into line time and again. You don't crop up from your backyard and speak like that on behalf of a nation, that is detrimental and unpalatable. Something must be done about this! Fighting Zanu-PF is one thing, attacking Zimbabwe is something else!"

Another Twitter user, Mr Larry Charamba, wrote: "Some people would rather burn the ship because they can't be captain. That's toxic politics par excellence. The Patriotic Bill should be fast tracked to deal with those who tarnish the country's image".

Prominent lawyer Mr Tinomudaishe Chinyoka also wrote: "I have been on the fence regarding the practice of badmouthing one's country while abroad, until now. I think it should be a crime, as it is detrimental to the country's diplomatic relationships.

"Bad mouthing politicians in Zimbabwe in order to win votes is fine, but doing it outside the country to achieve the isolation of the country is not.

"Offenders should be banned from holding any public office for periods of up to 10 years. That way, politicians who cannot win votes on the ballot are deterred from inviting international regime change agents to help them get a leg up".

The introduction of patriotism aspects into the country's laws have been in the pipeline for some time after it emerged that some opposition elements were globe-trotting around Western capitals calling for the imposition of illegal sanctions for cheap political gain.

One of the key sponsors of the event in Geneva is the Raoul Wallenberg Centre which is linked to Mr George Soros, the chairman of the Open Society Institute and a well-known anti-Zimbabwe billionaire and sponsor of regime change across the globe.

The Criminal Law Bill enhances the provisions of the Criminal Law Code in matters relating to the country's sovereignty through the criminalisation of conduct that undermines Zimbabwe's sovereignty, dignity, independence and national interests.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Chamisa unearth 'huge' election rigging scam?

26 mins ago | 34 Views

Chamisa's MPs wants Zimbabwe to dump the Zimdollar

28 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwe loses 5 lives everyday in traffic accidents

28 mins ago | 5 Views

Bosso's Brito apologies to referees

29 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwe parly miffed by high parastatals debt

29 mins ago | 3 Views

Zanu-PF abusing the courts, Mnangagwa challenger

29 mins ago | 11 Views

Russian choppers deal raises dust

29 mins ago | 22 Views

Prove authenticity of Sikhala incitement video, court tells State

30 mins ago | 11 Views

Zimbabwe seeks more power from Mozambique

30 mins ago | 5 Views

Anger mounts in Zimbabwe as prices rocket

30 mins ago | 11 Views

Zimgold unfazed by SA imports

31 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwe acquires 18 copters from Russia

32 mins ago | 11 Views

UK sponsorship fraudster appears in court

33 mins ago | 8 Views

Mnangagwa challenger's trial continues

33 mins ago | 3 Views

Journalist cleared of armed robbery charges

33 mins ago | 4 Views

Mubaiwa's attempted murder trial postponed

34 mins ago | 7 Views

Mamombe, Chimbiri trial deferred

34 mins ago | 8 Views

Mnangagwa hosts Nyusi at Sherwood farm

34 mins ago | 3 Views

Man 'killed' by in-laws for 'abusing' wife

35 mins ago | 7 Views

I'm grateful to have been born and bred in Rhodesia!

7 hrs ago | 780 Views

Only 3% of Zimbabwe's school have a web presence

7 hrs ago | 111 Views

The existence of God is not necessary for moral gehavior

7 hrs ago | 170 Views

Feminists have lost track of what they stand for

7 hrs ago | 228 Views

Zimbabwe government defies calls to abandon Zimdollar as it continues to lose value

13 hrs ago | 1174 Views

Zimbabwe will prosper if we speak for the suffering, not for politicians!

24 hrs ago | 604 Views

Zimbabwe: Underage Marriages for Votes

18 May 2023 at 21:11hrs | 977 Views

Let's support our school children by paying their school fees

18 May 2023 at 21:05hrs | 308 Views

WATCH: Notice of impeachment against America's Joe Biden filed

18 May 2023 at 16:20hrs | 1943 Views

Women in agriculture capacitated

18 May 2023 at 16:12hrs | 348 Views

WATCH: Pedophile bashers in trouble

18 May 2023 at 16:08hrs | 2321 Views

Development of rural communities is vital

18 May 2023 at 15:54hrs | 239 Views

Mwonzora tells MDC Alliance partners to 'go hang'

18 May 2023 at 05:41hrs | 2934 Views

Mnangagwa is much worse than Mugabe, Mahere tells UN summit

18 May 2023 at 05:41hrs | 3465 Views

CCC, Zanu-PF activists clash in Umguza

18 May 2023 at 05:40hrs | 1648 Views

Mnangagwa's govt digs in on steep nomination fees

18 May 2023 at 05:40hrs | 1076 Views

'Zanu-PF fears diaspora vote'

18 May 2023 at 05:39hrs | 1253 Views

Girl dies fleeing from Nyau dancers

18 May 2023 at 00:20hrs | 2136 Views

Chamisa's CCC urges members to join CIO, army

17 May 2023 at 21:49hrs | 2981 Views

Memorial lecture held for top Zapu member

17 May 2023 at 21:47hrs | 856 Views

Gwanda villagers recover 100 stolen donkeys

17 May 2023 at 21:47hrs | 583 Views

Chamisa's CCC raps FIU for obstructing Gold Mafia investigations

17 May 2023 at 21:38hrs | 572 Views

Nakamba stars as Luton beats Sunderland to reach Championship play-off final

17 May 2023 at 21:38hrs | 981 Views

Zanu-PF youth league in turmoil

17 May 2023 at 21:26hrs | 713 Views

'Biti misleading his lawyer'

17 May 2023 at 21:25hrs | 367 Views

Zimra HQ shut down over sewer burst

17 May 2023 at 21:25hrs | 233 Views

Econet apologizes over network challenges

17 May 2023 at 21:24hrs | 338 Views

1 dies in Masvingo-Beitbridge road accident

17 May 2023 at 21:24hrs | 390 Views

Sikhala lawyer grills State witness

17 May 2023 at 21:23hrs | 600 Views

Mnangagwa's govt claims sabotage

17 May 2023 at 21:23hrs | 658 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days