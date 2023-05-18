Prove authenticity of Sikhala incitement video, court tells State

News / National

by Staff reporter

HARARE magistrate Tafadzwa Miti yesterday blocked the State from submitting a video in which incarcerated Zegeza West legislator Job Sikhala is said to have incited public violence.Sikhala has been in remand prison since June last year over a slew of charges, among them inciting violence at the funeral of slain Citizens Coalition for Change activist Moreblessing Ali.He is being charged alongside Chitungwiza North legislator Godfrey Sithole. They both appeared in court yesterday and denied the charge.Miti turned down an application by the State to tender the alleged video as evidence."The State must first prove the originality, authenticity of the video before tendering it and hence the court will not watch the video before all this is proven. Therefore, the application for the court to watch the video during cross-examination is dismissed," the magistrate ruled.Miti postponed the matter to June 7 and 8 for trial continuation.Sikhala faces a separate charge of obstructing the course of justice and disorderly conduct. His lawyer told the court that the video was doctored to nail the opposition MP.