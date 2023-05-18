Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF abusing the courts, Mnangagwa challenger

by Staff reporter
51 secs ago | Views
Zanu-PF former youth member Sybeth Musengezi yesterday accused the ruling party of abusing court processes to solve internal party issues.

Musengezi said this through his lawyer Nqobani Sithole, who was cross-examining State witness and Zanu-PF Harare provincial chairperson, Godwills Masimirembwa.

Musengezi, who is challenging President Emmerson Mnangagwa's incumbency, is being charged with fraud for allegedly falsifying his address on a Zanu-PF cell record.

Masimirembwa told magistrate Yeukai Dzuda under cross-examination that he assigned his political commissar Oliver Muchemwa to investigate the false information provided by Musengezi.

"His standing in Zanu-PF is illegitimate. The accused person is not in our party cell register. He needs to be in that registrar for him to be a member of Zanu-PF," Masimirembwa said.

"Even now in 2023, we also registered people and again, his name does not appear anywhere in Harare metropolitan province, indicating he is not a member of the party."

However, Musengezi's lawyer said Masimirembwa was not properly before the court.

"Do you know Zanu-PF has its own constitution and such a constitution is binding? Are you able to direct me in the constitution (where it says) that you as chairman has authority to represent Zanu-PF for us to proceed?" Sithole asked.

Masimirembwa said duties vested in him as chairperson allowed him to represent the party in court.

Sithole disagreed saying according to the Zanu-PF constitution, it is the duty of the legal secretary to represent the party in court. Sithole asked Masimirembwa if he was aware of a pending High Court case lodged by Musengezi against Mnangagwa.

Masirembwa said that was the reason why he reported Musengezi for fraud.

Sithole, however, told him that it was an attempt to defeat the civil suit against the President.

Dzuda postponed the matter to May 13 for continuation.

Source - newsday

Must Read

Bosso's Brito apologies to referees

15 secs ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe parly miffed by high parastatals debt

33 secs ago | 0 Views

Russian choppers deal raises dust

1 min ago | 0 Views

Prove authenticity of Sikhala incitement video, court tells State

1 min ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe seeks more power from Mozambique

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Anger mounts in Zimbabwe as prices rocket

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Zimgold unfazed by SA imports

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Call to act on unpatriotic Zimbabwean elements

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe acquires 18 copters from Russia

3 mins ago | 0 Views

UK sponsorship fraudster appears in court

4 mins ago | 0 Views

Mnangagwa challenger's trial continues

5 mins ago | 1 Views

Journalist cleared of armed robbery charges

5 mins ago | 1 Views

Mubaiwa's attempted murder trial postponed

5 mins ago | 1 Views

Mamombe, Chimbiri trial deferred

6 mins ago | 1 Views

Mnangagwa hosts Nyusi at Sherwood farm

6 mins ago | 1 Views

Man 'killed' by in-laws for 'abusing' wife

6 mins ago | 1 Views

I'm grateful to have been born and bred in Rhodesia!

7 hrs ago | 746 Views

Only 3% of Zimbabwe's school have a web presence

7 hrs ago | 106 Views

The existence of God is not necessary for moral gehavior

7 hrs ago | 160 Views

Feminists have lost track of what they stand for

7 hrs ago | 219 Views

Zimbabwe government defies calls to abandon Zimdollar as it continues to lose value

12 hrs ago | 1156 Views

Zimbabwe will prosper if we speak for the suffering, not for politicians!

24 hrs ago | 600 Views

Zimbabwe: Underage Marriages for Votes

24 hrs ago | 972 Views

Let's support our school children by paying their school fees

24 hrs ago | 307 Views

WATCH: Notice of impeachment against America's Joe Biden filed

18 May 2023 at 16:20hrs | 1942 Views

Women in agriculture capacitated

18 May 2023 at 16:12hrs | 345 Views

WATCH: Pedophile bashers in trouble

18 May 2023 at 16:08hrs | 2311 Views

Development of rural communities is vital

18 May 2023 at 15:54hrs | 235 Views

Mwonzora tells MDC Alliance partners to 'go hang'

18 May 2023 at 05:41hrs | 2930 Views

Mnangagwa is much worse than Mugabe, Mahere tells UN summit

18 May 2023 at 05:41hrs | 3454 Views

CCC, Zanu-PF activists clash in Umguza

18 May 2023 at 05:40hrs | 1646 Views

Mnangagwa's govt digs in on steep nomination fees

18 May 2023 at 05:40hrs | 1075 Views

'Zanu-PF fears diaspora vote'

18 May 2023 at 05:39hrs | 1252 Views

Girl dies fleeing from Nyau dancers

18 May 2023 at 00:20hrs | 2132 Views

Chamisa's CCC urges members to join CIO, army

17 May 2023 at 21:49hrs | 2971 Views

Memorial lecture held for top Zapu member

17 May 2023 at 21:47hrs | 854 Views

Gwanda villagers recover 100 stolen donkeys

17 May 2023 at 21:47hrs | 583 Views

Chamisa's CCC raps FIU for obstructing Gold Mafia investigations

17 May 2023 at 21:38hrs | 569 Views

Nakamba stars as Luton beats Sunderland to reach Championship play-off final

17 May 2023 at 21:38hrs | 981 Views

Zanu-PF youth league in turmoil

17 May 2023 at 21:26hrs | 712 Views

'Biti misleading his lawyer'

17 May 2023 at 21:25hrs | 366 Views

Zimra HQ shut down over sewer burst

17 May 2023 at 21:25hrs | 232 Views

Econet apologizes over network challenges

17 May 2023 at 21:24hrs | 338 Views

1 dies in Masvingo-Beitbridge road accident

17 May 2023 at 21:24hrs | 390 Views

Sikhala lawyer grills State witness

17 May 2023 at 21:23hrs | 598 Views

Mnangagwa's govt claims sabotage

17 May 2023 at 21:23hrs | 658 Views

Zec fails to pay for hired vehicles

17 May 2023 at 21:23hrs | 344 Views

Zimbabwe students protest over 'judicial capture'

17 May 2023 at 21:22hrs | 345 Views

Teen arrested for burglary

17 May 2023 at 16:59hrs | 542 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days