Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bosso's Brito apologies to referees

by Staff reporter
19 secs ago | Views
Highlanders coach Jose Baltemar Brito has apologised to referee Allan Bhasvi and his assistant Michael after he accused them of bias against his team in their goalless draw against Simba Bhora at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.

Bosso complained that Lynoth Chikuhwa's 78th minute goal should have stood despite being rightly flagged for being offside.

Brito felt he was too emotional after Simba Bhora frustrated them with a disciplined defensive shape which kept Bosso strikers at bay for the entire 90 minutes.

"I want to apologise, because at the end of the match I said the referee and the assistant were against us. The people came to me after the game and told me that the goal was not offside, that is not true (it was offside). Normally, I don't speak about that after the game, because sometimes we speak by emotions. So, I need to apologise, to say sorry to the referee," he told the media yesterday.

Brito is happy that adequate time is now being added to compensate for stoppages that take place during the game.

"There was a big improvement in terms of extra time because the referee gave seven minutes. I said at the last Press conference that these kind of improvements start in Harare and we are happy that they are already in Bulawayo because the guy (fourth official) gave seven minutes and he (referee) gave a good performance. So, I spoke by the emotions. I need to say sorry to him and the people that are involved in football," he said.

"We didn't draw because of time wasting by the opponent. We need to congratulate Simba for the good approach they had. We drew because of the circumstances of the game."

Meanwhile, Bosso have their work cut out this weekend as they face Cranborne, who started off badly but have suddenly hit a purple patch, winning the last two games.

Highlanders travel to Harare to face the Nesbert Saruchera-coached Cranborne Bullets at the National Sports Stadium tomorrow seeking to collect maximum points.

Brito feels his charges are well prepared for the challenge.

"We face a team that comes from two consecutive victories and we are coming from two draws. But during this week, we worked hard in some details to go to Harare with a positive mindset so that we come back to Bulawayo with the maximum points," he said.

Bosso will welcome back their top goalscorer Calvin Chigonero who missed last week's encounter due to illness.

Devine Mhindirira will be out for up to three weeks with a knee injury.

Source - newsday

Must Read

Zimbabwe parly miffed by high parastatals debt

37 secs ago | 0 Views

Zanu-PF abusing the courts, Mnangagwa challenger

55 secs ago | 0 Views

Russian choppers deal raises dust

1 min ago | 0 Views

Prove authenticity of Sikhala incitement video, court tells State

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe seeks more power from Mozambique

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Anger mounts in Zimbabwe as prices rocket

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimgold unfazed by SA imports

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Call to act on unpatriotic Zimbabwean elements

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe acquires 18 copters from Russia

3 mins ago | 0 Views

UK sponsorship fraudster appears in court

4 mins ago | 0 Views

Mnangagwa challenger's trial continues

5 mins ago | 1 Views

Journalist cleared of armed robbery charges

5 mins ago | 1 Views

Mubaiwa's attempted murder trial postponed

6 mins ago | 1 Views

Mamombe, Chimbiri trial deferred

6 mins ago | 1 Views

Mnangagwa hosts Nyusi at Sherwood farm

6 mins ago | 1 Views

Man 'killed' by in-laws for 'abusing' wife

6 mins ago | 1 Views

I'm grateful to have been born and bred in Rhodesia!

7 hrs ago | 747 Views

Only 3% of Zimbabwe's school have a web presence

7 hrs ago | 106 Views

The existence of God is not necessary for moral gehavior

7 hrs ago | 160 Views

Feminists have lost track of what they stand for

7 hrs ago | 219 Views

Zimbabwe government defies calls to abandon Zimdollar as it continues to lose value

12 hrs ago | 1156 Views

Zimbabwe will prosper if we speak for the suffering, not for politicians!

24 hrs ago | 600 Views

Zimbabwe: Underage Marriages for Votes

24 hrs ago | 972 Views

Let's support our school children by paying their school fees

24 hrs ago | 307 Views

WATCH: Notice of impeachment against America's Joe Biden filed

18 May 2023 at 16:20hrs | 1942 Views

Women in agriculture capacitated

18 May 2023 at 16:12hrs | 345 Views

WATCH: Pedophile bashers in trouble

18 May 2023 at 16:08hrs | 2311 Views

Development of rural communities is vital

18 May 2023 at 15:54hrs | 235 Views

Mwonzora tells MDC Alliance partners to 'go hang'

18 May 2023 at 05:41hrs | 2930 Views

Mnangagwa is much worse than Mugabe, Mahere tells UN summit

18 May 2023 at 05:41hrs | 3454 Views

CCC, Zanu-PF activists clash in Umguza

18 May 2023 at 05:40hrs | 1646 Views

Mnangagwa's govt digs in on steep nomination fees

18 May 2023 at 05:40hrs | 1075 Views

'Zanu-PF fears diaspora vote'

18 May 2023 at 05:39hrs | 1252 Views

Girl dies fleeing from Nyau dancers

18 May 2023 at 00:20hrs | 2132 Views

Chamisa's CCC urges members to join CIO, army

17 May 2023 at 21:49hrs | 2971 Views

Memorial lecture held for top Zapu member

17 May 2023 at 21:47hrs | 854 Views

Gwanda villagers recover 100 stolen donkeys

17 May 2023 at 21:47hrs | 583 Views

Chamisa's CCC raps FIU for obstructing Gold Mafia investigations

17 May 2023 at 21:38hrs | 569 Views

Nakamba stars as Luton beats Sunderland to reach Championship play-off final

17 May 2023 at 21:38hrs | 981 Views

Zanu-PF youth league in turmoil

17 May 2023 at 21:26hrs | 712 Views

'Biti misleading his lawyer'

17 May 2023 at 21:25hrs | 366 Views

Zimra HQ shut down over sewer burst

17 May 2023 at 21:25hrs | 232 Views

Econet apologizes over network challenges

17 May 2023 at 21:24hrs | 338 Views

1 dies in Masvingo-Beitbridge road accident

17 May 2023 at 21:24hrs | 390 Views

Sikhala lawyer grills State witness

17 May 2023 at 21:23hrs | 598 Views

Mnangagwa's govt claims sabotage

17 May 2023 at 21:23hrs | 658 Views

Zec fails to pay for hired vehicles

17 May 2023 at 21:23hrs | 344 Views

Zimbabwe students protest over 'judicial capture'

17 May 2023 at 21:22hrs | 345 Views

Teen arrested for burglary

17 May 2023 at 16:59hrs | 542 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days