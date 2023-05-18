Zimbabwe loses 5 lives everyday in traffic accidents

News / National

by Staff reporter

At least five people die everyday in traffic accidents across the country, Transport and Infrastructural Development minister Felix Mhona has said."Road traffic injuries are a leading cause of death and disability worldwide, with around 1,3 million people killed, and as many as 50 million people injured each year," Mhona said during the United Nations Road Safety Week Commemorations held on Wednesday."For people aged 5-29 years, there is no greater threat to their lives. Globally, one of every four deaths occurs among pedestrians and cyclists."In Zimbabwe, we lose an average of five people per day to road crashes. That surely is cause for alarm," he said.Transport and Infrastructural Development minister Felix MhonaMhona, however, said there had been a reduction in accidents involving National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) trains.He commended the partnership between the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe (TSCZ) and NRZ in reducing accidents at railway crossing sites."The TSCZ has procured paint for the renewal of signage, road regulatory signs and danger warning signs for all rail-road level crossing sites in Zimbabwe. Accidents at rail crossings have been a cause for concern over the years," he said.Mhona said the Road Safety Week was a call to every citizen to rethink mobility and create a safe and sustainable transport system."These road crashes occur mostly during the mid-month days, sadly, with commuter trains being the most involved in these crashes hence the number of cases of motorists and pedestrians being hit by trains is a serious challenge to our country."Equally worrying is that the country continues to record an increase in the number of vehicles being hit by trains, despite numerous efforts to raise awareness, the cases continue to rise."