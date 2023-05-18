Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa's MPs wants Zimbabwe to dump the Zimdollar

by Staff reporter
39 secs ago | Views
GOVERNMENT has defied opposition calls to abandon the local currency despite its spectacular free-fall and price spikes that have seen businesses abandoning it.

In Parliament on Wednesday, opposition lawmaker Chalton Hwende (Citizens Coalition for Change) asked government to consider paying farmers in United States dollars only to preserve value for retooling and preparations for the next season.

"The RTGS will not enable these farmers to buy inputs for the next cropping season," Hwende said.

"Why is the government not considering paying them in United States dollars for all their produce just like what is being done beyond the borders? Right now, the government is paying farmers RTGS and expects them to go to shops where prices are being inflated."

Last month, government announced that farmers would be paid at US$368 per metric tonne payable as US$200 in foreign currency plus US$168 in Zimbabwe dollars at the interbank rate.

This means farmers will get nearly half of their earnings in local currency at the official rate, which is less than half the value on the verdant parallel market.

But Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi, who is also the leader of government business in Parliament, said government was not prepared to dump the Zimdollar.

"Honourable Hwende is in other words encouraging government not to pay in RTGS (Real Time Gross Settlement), but US dollars. The truth is that we cannot stop paying farmers in RTGS. We cannot, therefore, say we are no longer paying in RTGS. We cannot dump the RTGS because it has lost value and we adopt another currency. That is not possible. We have to promote our own currency if we want to control our own economy," he retorted.

"We can only put measures to control and stabilise the inflation rate on the parallel market. If you look at all the countries around the world, Zambia for example, has once done it, but eventually moved away from that decision and opted for its own currency, the kwacha."

However, Norton legislator Temba Mliswa (Independent) said government should abandon the local currency experiment.

"Let us not lie to each other. Our local currency has no value at all. Let us park it. We must not play politics with reality," Mliswa said.

"As ministers, they are paid in US dollars, that is what they are using and that is what has value."

Zimbabwe, which has suffered bouts of hyperinflation over the past 15 years, is in the throes of another episode of hyperinflation, while its currency is on a free-fall.

Critics blame the dire state of the economy on years of government mismanagement and made worse by endemic corruption.

At 75%, inflation is a long way off the 500 billion percent recorded by the International Monetary Fund at the height of hyperinflation in December 2008, but remains among the highest in the world.

That hyperinflation episode forced the southern African country to dump its currency, which had become worthless, and legislators feel that the current economic crisis and the free-falling currency warrant similar action.

When the Zimdollar was reintroduced in June 2019, it was trading at 1:1 with the US dollar, but has since fallen to $1 407 on the official auction market and $3 200 on the black market.

Source - newsday

Must Read

Zimbabwe loses 5 lives everyday in traffic accidents

58 secs ago | 0 Views

Bosso's Brito apologies to referees

1 min ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe parly miffed by high parastatals debt

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Zanu-PF abusing the courts, Mnangagwa challenger

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Russian choppers deal raises dust

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Prove authenticity of Sikhala incitement video, court tells State

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe seeks more power from Mozambique

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Anger mounts in Zimbabwe as prices rocket

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimgold unfazed by SA imports

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Call to act on unpatriotic Zimbabwean elements

4 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe acquires 18 copters from Russia

4 mins ago | 0 Views

UK sponsorship fraudster appears in court

5 mins ago | 0 Views

Mnangagwa challenger's trial continues

6 mins ago | 1 Views

Journalist cleared of armed robbery charges

6 mins ago | 1 Views

Mubaiwa's attempted murder trial postponed

7 mins ago | 1 Views

Mamombe, Chimbiri trial deferred

7 mins ago | 1 Views

Mnangagwa hosts Nyusi at Sherwood farm

7 mins ago | 1 Views

Man 'killed' by in-laws for 'abusing' wife

7 mins ago | 1 Views

I'm grateful to have been born and bred in Rhodesia!

7 hrs ago | 748 Views

Only 3% of Zimbabwe's school have a web presence

7 hrs ago | 107 Views

The existence of God is not necessary for moral gehavior

7 hrs ago | 161 Views

Feminists have lost track of what they stand for

7 hrs ago | 221 Views

Zimbabwe government defies calls to abandon Zimdollar as it continues to lose value

12 hrs ago | 1156 Views

Zimbabwe will prosper if we speak for the suffering, not for politicians!

24 hrs ago | 601 Views

Zimbabwe: Underage Marriages for Votes

24 hrs ago | 972 Views

Let's support our school children by paying their school fees

24 hrs ago | 307 Views

WATCH: Notice of impeachment against America's Joe Biden filed

18 May 2023 at 16:20hrs | 1942 Views

Women in agriculture capacitated

18 May 2023 at 16:12hrs | 345 Views

WATCH: Pedophile bashers in trouble

18 May 2023 at 16:08hrs | 2311 Views

Development of rural communities is vital

18 May 2023 at 15:54hrs | 235 Views

Mwonzora tells MDC Alliance partners to 'go hang'

18 May 2023 at 05:41hrs | 2930 Views

Mnangagwa is much worse than Mugabe, Mahere tells UN summit

18 May 2023 at 05:41hrs | 3455 Views

CCC, Zanu-PF activists clash in Umguza

18 May 2023 at 05:40hrs | 1647 Views

Mnangagwa's govt digs in on steep nomination fees

18 May 2023 at 05:40hrs | 1075 Views

'Zanu-PF fears diaspora vote'

18 May 2023 at 05:39hrs | 1252 Views

Girl dies fleeing from Nyau dancers

18 May 2023 at 00:20hrs | 2132 Views

Chamisa's CCC urges members to join CIO, army

17 May 2023 at 21:49hrs | 2972 Views

Memorial lecture held for top Zapu member

17 May 2023 at 21:47hrs | 854 Views

Gwanda villagers recover 100 stolen donkeys

17 May 2023 at 21:47hrs | 583 Views

Chamisa's CCC raps FIU for obstructing Gold Mafia investigations

17 May 2023 at 21:38hrs | 569 Views

Nakamba stars as Luton beats Sunderland to reach Championship play-off final

17 May 2023 at 21:38hrs | 981 Views

Zanu-PF youth league in turmoil

17 May 2023 at 21:26hrs | 712 Views

'Biti misleading his lawyer'

17 May 2023 at 21:25hrs | 366 Views

Zimra HQ shut down over sewer burst

17 May 2023 at 21:25hrs | 232 Views

Econet apologizes over network challenges

17 May 2023 at 21:24hrs | 338 Views

1 dies in Masvingo-Beitbridge road accident

17 May 2023 at 21:24hrs | 390 Views

Sikhala lawyer grills State witness

17 May 2023 at 21:23hrs | 598 Views

Mnangagwa's govt claims sabotage

17 May 2023 at 21:23hrs | 658 Views

Zec fails to pay for hired vehicles

17 May 2023 at 21:23hrs | 345 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days