News / National
Rtd Brig General's wife kills goat thief
5 hrs ago | Views
Wife to retired Brigadier General Urayayi Morgan Munava, (Gloria) is in soup after she allegedly bashed a suspected goat thief to death.
Gloria Mukorera was dragged to Concession magistrates courts facing a murder charge yesterday.
She was not asked to plead to a murder charge by magistrate Mr Joshua Nembaware and remanded in custody to June 9.
The state led by Mr Munyaradzi Nengomasha alleged on May 18 the now deceased Lameck Maturo a former employee to Brig Munava broke into his pen to steal goats with his accomplices.
Munava's guards managed to arrest the now deceased while his accomplices fled in a Honda Fit.
Maturo was taken to Munava's homestead while the Brig and the guards chased after his accomplices.
Maturo was left in the hands of Gloria who assaulted him with a fan belt all over the body before soaking him in water.
He was severely beaten and he died on the spot.
Brig Munava filed a police report leading to his wife's arrest and she is currently admitted at Concession hospital lamenting High Blood Pressure.
Gloria Mukorera was dragged to Concession magistrates courts facing a murder charge yesterday.
She was not asked to plead to a murder charge by magistrate Mr Joshua Nembaware and remanded in custody to June 9.
The state led by Mr Munyaradzi Nengomasha alleged on May 18 the now deceased Lameck Maturo a former employee to Brig Munava broke into his pen to steal goats with his accomplices.
Maturo was taken to Munava's homestead while the Brig and the guards chased after his accomplices.
Maturo was left in the hands of Gloria who assaulted him with a fan belt all over the body before soaking him in water.
He was severely beaten and he died on the spot.
Brig Munava filed a police report leading to his wife's arrest and she is currently admitted at Concession hospital lamenting High Blood Pressure.
Source - Byo24News