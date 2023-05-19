Rtd Brig General's wife kills goat thief

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Wife to retired Brigadier General Urayayi Morgan Munava, (Gloria) is in soup after she allegedly bashed a suspected goat thief to death.

Gloria Mukorera was dragged to Concession magistrates courts facing a murder charge yesterday.She was not asked to plead to a murder charge by magistrate Mr Joshua Nembaware and remanded in custody to June 9.The state led by Mr Munyaradzi Nengomasha alleged on May 18 the now deceased Lameck Maturo a former employee to Brig Munava broke into his pen to steal goats with his accomplices.Munava's guards managed to arrest the now deceased while his accomplices fled in a Honda Fit.Maturo was taken to Munava's homestead while the Brig and the guards chased after his accomplices.Maturo was left in the hands of Gloria who assaulted him with a fan belt all over the body before soaking him in water.He was severely beaten and he died on the spot.Brig Munava filed a police report leading to his wife's arrest and she is currently admitted at Concession hospital lamenting High Blood Pressure.