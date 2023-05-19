Zimra disowns recruitment notice

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) has dismissed as fake an advertisement for thousands of jobs which has gone viral on social media.But the tax collector said the advertisement was fake."Zimra wishes to advise the public that an unusually large number of vacancies at Zimra have gone viral on social media. These job adverts are false. All official vacancies are advertised officially in the press or on official social media. Any inconvenience caused is regretted," the tax collector said.