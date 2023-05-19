Wife scalds hubby's girlfriend

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A jealous Mudzi woman is in soup after she allegedly poured hot water on her husband's girlfriend thereby leaving her battling for her life at a local hospital.The matter came to light at Mutoko magistrates courts yesterday where Patience Maja appeared before Magistrate Elijah Sibanda.Maja was remanded in custody to May 26.Prosecutor Nathan Majuru alleged on May 15, Maja had a misunderstanding with Tsitsi Nhire accusing her of snatching her husband.In a fit of rage, Maja poured hot water on Nhire there by scalding her all over the body.After sustaining burns Maja was rushed to All Souls Mission Hospital where she is currently battling for her life.