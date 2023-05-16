Four artisanal miners in court for digging railway line

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole in Chiweshe

Four artisanal miners were on Friday dragged to Concession Magistrates courts for tempering with a railway line in Mazowe.Tatenda Runozivei, Mugove Mauswa, Clifford Pfumbi and Obey Matembedza appeared before magistrate Mr. Joshua Nembaware and were remanded to May 22 in custody.Prosecutor Precious Khanye alleged on May 19 the accused dug a tunnel prospecting for gold 45 meters within the railway line.They were later arrested and dragged to court.