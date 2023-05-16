Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Alleged Law Society investigation against top lawyer Zibusiso Ncube rubbished as false

by Mandla Ndlovu
2 hrs ago | Views
Bulawayo based law firm Ncube & Partners have rubbished claims by online publication Zimeye that their lawyer Zibusiso Charles Ncube is being investigated by the Law Society of Zimbabwe.

This comes after the publication fraudulently claimed that Ncube was assisting Sithule Tshuma founder of Qoki Zindlovukazi investments to dupe investors of the organization, another claim that has been proven to be false.

Zimeye had written that with the aid of Ncube, "hundreds of (Qoki Zindlovukazi) investors are now facing an uncertain future without either title deeds or ownership-paperwork having paid over lumpsums to try securing their promised investments. The total prejudice runs in the millions of dollars. Each investor paid amounts between USD7,000 and USD70,000 per person."

In a letter seen by this publication, the law firm said, "Appropriate legal action shall soon be taken against the peddlers of the falsehoods and malicious attacks evidently designed to besmirch the good names of those being attacked and derail the many good projects done in the region.

"It is imperative to highlight even at this stage that we are not aware of any investigation by the Law Society in respect of the transactions mentioned in the articles."

Read the full letter below:

We refer to two articles published by a purported online publication, ZimEye on the 12th and 14th instant.

The first publication is titled "SITHULE FRAUD: Law Society Inquiry As Qoki Own Founder says, "I Told My Own Sister Don't Buy This Kind Of Land"

The second publication is titled, "Sithule's own lawyer confirms she is fraudulent ".

Both these articles are as malicious as they are false. It is evident that they are an unfortunate, unfounded and baseless attack on our Mr Z C Ncube and our clients Sithule Tshuma and Qoki Zindlovukazi Investments (Pvt)Ltd.
We are studying the articles and considering legal options available to our Mr. Ncube and our clients.

Appropriate legal action shall soon be taken against the peddlers of the falsehoods and malicious attacks evidently designed to besmirch the good names of those being attacked and derail the many good projects done in the region.

It is imperative to highlight even at this stage that we are not aware of any investigation by the Law Society in respect of the transactions mentioned in the articles.

We endeavour to keep you posted on any developments.



Source - Byo24News

