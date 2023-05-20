Latest News Editor's Choice


Police Officer nabbed for Stock theft

by Desmond Nleya
3 hrs ago
A police officer and his civilian accomplice were on Saturday arrested for Stock theft at a road block in Murehwa.


The police officer identified as Constable Kudzanai Hwingwiri, of Support Unit Chikurubi in Harare and Admire Machipisa also of Support Unit in Chikurubi were apprehended after a slaughtered beast was discovered in their vehicle.

Further investigations revealed that the two had stolen the ox  in Mutarimanje village where the owner positively identified her beast.

"While  carrying out a stop and search road block, a Nissan Sylph, registration number ACY 0325 approached from Mutawatawa direction wherefore constable Makaza signalled the driver to stop.

When the motor vehicle stopped, Cst Makaza demanded to search the vehicle after introducing himself to the driver. That is when the second accused person went out of the vehicle and pretended to be heading to the boot. He then insisted that his boot had problems opening. He then switched off his engine and immediately fled from the scene.Cst Madzivadondo and Cst Chiorese ran after the accused person but he soon disappeared to a nearby field. 

The first accused person was eventually arrested by Sergeant Nyarupota and Cst Makaza as he tried to exit the vehicle. A search was then conducted on the boot of the vehicle, where the police officers discovered the carcass of an ox", said the police in statement.

The police also discovered a fully charged AK rifle magazine.

"A thorough search was also made in the vehicle where they recovered a police identity card the accused number two of the rank of Constable and a fully charged magazine of an AK 47 riffle", added the police.

The accused are yet to appear in court.

Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days