8 killed, 11 injured in weekend accidents

News / National

by Staff reporter

Eight people were killed and 11 others injured in two separate road accidents in Mashonaland East and Matebeleland North provinces on Saturday.Four people were killed when a truck veered off the Hoffman dust road in Chivhu before landing on its left side on Saturday.Police yesterday confirmed the fatal accident saying: "The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident in which a Scania Rigid truck which was carrying thirty passengers veered off the road to the left and landed on its left side at the 3km peg along Hoffman dust road, Chivhu on May 20."Four people died on arrival at the hospital, while nine people were injured. The bodies of the victims were taken to Chivhu General Hospital mortuary for post mortem whilst the injured are admitted at the same hospital."Police also confirmed another road traffic accident in which four people died and two others were injured when a Mazda Demio veered off the road to the right, overturned several times and landed on its roof at the 284km peg along Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road on 20 May.The bodies of the victims were taken to Hwange Colliery Hospital mortuary while the injured are admitted at the same hospital.