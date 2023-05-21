Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Robbers attack security guards, steal tobacco bales

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
TWENTY robbers attacked eight security guards with a pistol machetes, okapi knives and iron bars at Wilmode Farm in Mvurwi before stealing 63 tobacco bales last Friday.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the gang tied up the guards with ropes before proceeding to grading shades and stole 63 bales. Anyone with information to report at any nearest police station.

Criminals, some of them posing as policemen, have been robbing tobacco farmers at gunpoint as they move their bales at night.

Farmers have also been falling prey to thieves at the auction floors, especially in Harare.

The farmers have been urged to be wary of criminals who take advantage of the increased human and vehicular traffic at the auction floors during the selling season to commit offences.

There has also been a marginal increase in fraud cases involving card cloning, mobile cash transactions, forgery, theft from cars and pick-pocketing.

Farmers are also advised not to entertain strangers and to safeguard their produce, as well as proceeds from sales.

Over the past few years, farmers have lost tobacco worth thousands of dollars after being robbed of their crop while in transit to the auction floors.

Other farmers are waylaid by criminals who steal their hard-earned cash, goods and valuables while others are being targeted by bogus security agents.

Farmers have also been advised not to use unroadworthy vehicles as some were robbed when their vehicles developed mechanical faults.

Last week, police in Harare arrested one of the criminals and recovered 15 tobacco bales

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Shugeta divorces Power FM

1 hr ago | 266 Views

Several die in head-on collision

1 hr ago | 349 Views

Pumula supermarket in residents' crosshairs

2 hrs ago | 284 Views

Zanu PF Youth League boss preaches unity

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Rostec, Zimbabwe helicopter deal in crosshairs of US sanctions

2 hrs ago | 552 Views

Mnangagwa in spotlight over the massive Nssa corruption

2 hrs ago | 529 Views

Sikhala trial kicks off amid contradicting testimonies

2 hrs ago | 218 Views

Mahere's Geneva presentation rattles Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 423 Views

'Why is Clerk still on duty despite computer scandal?'

2 hrs ago | 184 Views

Mnangagwa's secrecy worrying

4 hrs ago | 1229 Views

Clamour for reforms puts Zimbabwe polls in doubt

4 hrs ago | 300 Views

Zimbabwe debt clearance tied to farmers' compensation and credible polls

4 hrs ago | 140 Views

Mnangagwa in panic mode

4 hrs ago | 1149 Views

Zimbabwe airports underutilised

4 hrs ago | 140 Views

Mnangagwa ally flees angry Zanu-PF mob

4 hrs ago | 559 Views

Harare cholera cases shoot to 288

4 hrs ago | 82 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt weak'

4 hrs ago | 264 Views

Zimbabwe govt rapped over failure to respect the Constitution

4 hrs ago | 79 Views

Umzingwane organises cultural, arts fest

4 hrs ago | 34 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt misplaced priorities on helicopters'

4 hrs ago | 119 Views

Suicide cases spike in Mashonaland central

4 hrs ago | 69 Views

Corruption storm visits Gwanda council

4 hrs ago | 90 Views

Money changers hijack POS machines for big transactions

4 hrs ago | 389 Views

Bosso executives survive vote of no confidence

4 hrs ago | 72 Views

Zimbabweans react with shock over exchange rate, price madness

4 hrs ago | 310 Views

Mazibisa eyes filling BF with Hustlers Summit 3.0

4 hrs ago | 77 Views

Zanu-PF candidate gifts uniforms to disadvantaged girls

4 hrs ago | 44 Views

Zimbabwe to relax accreditation rules for polls

4 hrs ago | 58 Views

NetOne allays SIM card shortage fears

4 hrs ago | 35 Views

Hwange Unit 7 back on grid today

4 hrs ago | 125 Views

Dembare sing the blues

4 hrs ago | 100 Views

Mnangagwa leaves for AfDB forum in Egypt

4 hrs ago | 73 Views

8 killed, 11 injured in weekend accidents

4 hrs ago | 91 Views

Ambassador Mandigora dies

4 hrs ago | 131 Views

Police Officer nabbed for Stock theft

16 hrs ago | 733 Views

ZimEye slapped with lawsuit over Qoki ZiNdlovukazi stories

17 hrs ago | 754 Views

Alleged Law Society investigation against top lawyer Zibusiso Ncube rubbished as false

19 hrs ago | 721 Views

Four artisanal miners in court for digging railway line

21 May 2023 at 10:05hrs | 656 Views

ZANU PF chairman dies after mistaking poison for alcohol

21 May 2023 at 10:03hrs | 3556 Views

Why I hate politics

21 May 2023 at 09:34hrs | 588 Views

Christianity is ruining traditional Zimbabwean beliefs

21 May 2023 at 09:31hrs | 536 Views

Tendai Biti says Zimbabwe is being run by kleptomaniac Govt

21 May 2023 at 08:16hrs | 814 Views

Safari camp operators in Zimbabwe challenge oil drilling at world heritage site

21 May 2023 at 08:16hrs | 619 Views

Canada-based Zimbabwean receives first AI-powered bionic arm

21 May 2023 at 08:15hrs | 676 Views

A glimpse into Mnangagwa's wealth

21 May 2023 at 08:14hrs | 3347 Views

Zanu-PF MP 'begs' to meet Winky D

21 May 2023 at 08:14hrs | 772 Views

Mnangagwa chopper deal raises stink?

21 May 2023 at 08:14hrs | 611 Views

Zanu-PF grassroots reject 2023 candidates

21 May 2023 at 08:14hrs | 549 Views

Mutambara roasts Mnangagwa govt

21 May 2023 at 08:13hrs | 874 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days