Robbers attack security guards, steal tobacco bales

News / National

by Staff reporter

TWENTY robbers attacked eight security guards with a pistol machetes, okapi knives and iron bars at Wilmode Farm in Mvurwi before stealing 63 tobacco bales last Friday.National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the gang tied up the guards with ropes before proceeding to grading shades and stole 63 bales. Anyone with information to report at any nearest police station.Criminals, some of them posing as policemen, have been robbing tobacco farmers at gunpoint as they move their bales at night.Farmers have also been falling prey to thieves at the auction floors, especially in Harare.The farmers have been urged to be wary of criminals who take advantage of the increased human and vehicular traffic at the auction floors during the selling season to commit offences.There has also been a marginal increase in fraud cases involving card cloning, mobile cash transactions, forgery, theft from cars and pick-pocketing.Farmers are also advised not to entertain strangers and to safeguard their produce, as well as proceeds from sales.Over the past few years, farmers have lost tobacco worth thousands of dollars after being robbed of their crop while in transit to the auction floors.Other farmers are waylaid by criminals who steal their hard-earned cash, goods and valuables while others are being targeted by bogus security agents.Farmers have also been advised not to use unroadworthy vehicles as some were robbed when their vehicles developed mechanical faults.Last week, police in Harare arrested one of the criminals and recovered 15 tobacco bales