Dembare sing the blues

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago
Dynamos  0  -  0 Manica Diamonds
FOR the third time at the same venue, Dynamos came short on both scoring and winning.

They were ordinary in all aspects of play as they recorded their third goalless draw on the trot in this Castle Lager Premier Soccer League tie against Manica Diamonds at the National Sports Stadium yesterday.

There was nothing glamorous about their game even after the introduction of fan favourite Denver Mukamba deep into the second half.

They even got the game's best chance with 15 minutes on the clock but substitute Jayden Bakare, one of the only two strikers to have scored for Dynamos this season, completely missed the ball inside the 18-yard box, with the goal at his mercy.

That shocking miss probably summed up the poor show by this Dynamos side which is struggling for consistency 10 games into the season.

Coach Herbert Maruwa was forced to play Donald Dzvinyai at the heart of defence partnering Kevin Moyo as captain Frank Makarati has been ruled out for some weeks due to a leg fracture.

Though Dzvinyai and his three defensive partners Moyo, Emmanuel Jalai and Elvis Moyo did a good job, they lacked complement in midfield and attack.

It was a disappointing performance by DeMbare standards. The supporters are also beginning to feel anxious but Maruwa reckons he is not getting too worried as yet.

His charges remained eighth on the log standings with 14 points to their name, three behind leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars, and a game in hand.

"We played very well only that we missed a lot of chances," said Maruwa.

"We are not worried with the way we are playing, only that we are not scoring."

"We will keep on pushing, trying to control their (DeMbare players) offensive runs.

"I think it was a good game from both teams. Manica Diamonds came here to play good football. We also played very well save for the fact that we didn't score.

"The guys need to play well and be composed in front of goal. But if they keep on missing the way they are doing, I think it doesn't do well to their confidence."

The guests were compact and with a little bit of luck, they could have wrapped up the points.

There was everything in their game.

Flair, aggression and organisation.

They have been displaying this over the past games and have been scoring too. Before meeting DeMbare, they had bagged 11 goals in their previous four games, with their top marksman Fortune Binzi in fiery form.

But they couldn't reproduce the form yesterday even when the league's leading scorer Binzi got a chance to break the deadlock 10 minutes after the restart.

Winger Gerald Bero worked his way past a forest of Dynamos defenders and laid a good ball to Binzi but the forward's effort was blocked by the home side's goalkeeper Taimon Mvula.

With the important point on the road, Manica Diamonds climbed to third place on the log with 16 points to their name, one below pace setters Ngezi Platinum Stars.

Gem Boys' coach Jairos Tapera, who has transformed the Mutare miners into a top outfit, said a point against one of the local game's giants was welcome.

"I think this is an important point away from home. You know how it is playing against Dynamos.

"We don't play a defensive type of football. We want to play the game starting from the back through the midfield and getting the goals. That's why we have been scoring goals in our recent matches," said Tapera.

"But today, it didn't work out the way we had planned. Dynamos closed our channels a bit away from home is much appreciated.

"When you go away, whether playing a big or small team, getting a point is very good.

"You know a point can win the championship for you or it can help you survive relegation. So this point is very important for us".

For once, this was a flawless match at the giant facility with no unnecessary delays whatsoever, as seen in many of the games this season.

Teams:

 Dynamos:  Taimon Mvula, Emmanuel Jalai, Keith Madera (Jayden Bakare 68min) Kevin Moyo, Tanaka Shandirwa, Elvis Moyo, Donald Dzvinyai, Junior Zindoga, Donald Mudadi (Emmanuel Ziocha 68min), Elie Ilunga (Denver Mukamba 78min), Issah Sadiki

Manica Diamonds: Tedious Baye, Lawrence Masibera, Farai Banda, Kelvin Gwao, Trevor Mavhunga, Liberty Chakoroma, Ralph Kawondera(Pasca Manhanga 65min), Bret Amidu, Fortune Binzi, Talent Chamboko (Brian Chikwenya 84min), Gerald Bero (Charles Teguru 65min)

Source - The Herald

