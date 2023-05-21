NetOne allays SIM card shortage fears

News / National

by Staff reporter

Mobile network provider, NetOne Cellular, has dismissed allegations that it is short of SIM cards those touts and dubious agents trying to sell SIM cards for US$4, four times the official price of US$1 or local currency equivalent at NetOne shops and post offices, are simply lying that there is a shortage. NetOne's group chief executive officer Engineer Raphel Mushanawani told The Herald that new SIM cards were readily available through the company's normal distribution channels.He said there were no shortages of NetOne products and services, including SIM cards, airtime, devices and other notable services which were conveniently accessible. "NetOne SIM cards are readily available throughout its distribution channels and customers can purchase new SIM cards or replace them at any of its channels including NetOne shops, Zimpost outlets and authorised dealers. The NetOne SIM card official price is US$1 or the Zimbabwe dollar equivalent at the interbank rate," he said. "NetOne has noted with concern, the outcry by its valued customers over dubious agents who are selling SIM cards for as high as US$4. The company disassociates itself from such agents and condemns such practices."NetOne further cautioned its customers to use official distribution channels as a way of dealing with price gouging and supporting the Government in curbing unscrupulous behaviour."NetOne has encouraged its customers to report any overpricing of SIM cards or related products that they come across. All dealers or agencies that are found violating the sales standards set-out by NetOne shall be blacklisted as distributors of NetOne products," he added.Aggrieved consumers were advised to report over pricing on its customer care numbers 123 and 121, WhatsApp numbers 0712980198/0716956393/0716956301/0716956329 and social media , Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.