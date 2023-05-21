Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF candidate gifts uniforms to disadvantaged girls

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago
Zanu-PF Ward 2 candidate Bonginkosi Moyo has donated school uniforms worth over US$600 to more than 50 disadvantaged girls from Trenance Primary School in Bulawayo.

Handing over the donation at the school last week, Moyo who said his passion is in protecting and helping the girl child achieve her full potential.

"When I visited this school while doing other business, I was touched when I saw girls putting on old and torn uniforms. I immediately asked Totally Uniforms to do an order for me. I know it's not much but I'm hoping I'll be able to donate more next time," said Moyo.

He said he has been working hard to empower people in the ward so that the children can benefit and have a bright future.

Moyo said he has so far helped more than 600 residents in the ward to acquire national identity documents.

He said he is spearheading a feedlot project which will see youths generating income.

Mrs Ophar Ncube (65) who ululated and danced as she received her granddaughter's uniform, said the donation came at the most opportune time.

She however, pleaded with Moyo to help her clear her granddaughter's school fees arrears.

Ms Kwanele Moyo said her daughter has a hearing impairment and was in need of a hearing aid.

She however, said getting the uniform had lessened her worries as she was finding it difficult to raise money to buy a new uniform.

Zanu-PF National Assembly candidate for Bulawayo North Constituency Nkosana Mkandla said the uniforms were a timely gesture for the disadvantaged girls.

He said he will work hard to ensure some of the challenges faced by the people in the area were addressed.

"I'm glad to be here and I spoke to some parents who told me about the challenges they are facing.

I'm going to look into what programmes we can come up with to assist the community. I'm looking forward to improving school facilities because children are our future," said Mkandla.

Source - The Chronicle

