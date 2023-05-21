Suicide cases spike in Mashonaland central

News / National

by Staff reporter

SUICIDE cases in Zimbabwe continue to soar with Mashonaland Central recording the highest number, according to the latest National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) report.According to the report, the country continues to have high non-natural death rates mostly in men.Male suicide cases, according to experts, have been linked to socio-economic problems."In Mashonaland Central alone, 35 cases were reported in 2021 and the year 2022 saw an increase to 53 cases. The statistics indicate the need for urgency in interventions on suicides in the province," says the report.NPRC said the most affected groups were the 13 to 30-year age range."According to the research, 80% of victims signal their intention to commit suicide; in some instances, there have been reports of recurring suicides within families," the report read.The organisation said drug and substance abuse were among the factors contributing to an increase in suicide cases."There is need to intensify the fight against drug, alcohol and substance abuse. Youths must be taught to work hard to earn a living; the stigma on suicides must be removed. There should be control of the media content (both print and electronic), bring back ubuntu so that people are there for each other," the report read."Opinion leaders should realise the impact of their actions on the society and there is a need for education, counselling and awareness campaigns."According to the Progressive Teachers' Union of Zimbabwe, which painted a gloomy picture on suicides in the teaching profession, about 380 teachers reportedly committed suicide in the country from 2008-21.