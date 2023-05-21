'Mnangagwa's govt misplaced priorities on helicopters'

News / National

by Staff reporter

OPPOSITION party Zapu says government's move to buy helicopters from Russia was a misplaced priority and insensitive to the plight of the citizens who are struggling to access basic healthcare services.Zapu, which is led by Sibangilizwe Nkomo, has called for an immediate probe into the procurement of the helicopters."In a normal country, with a normal economy, purchasing such choppers would be a cause for celebration, but Zimbabwe is far from being a normal country," Zapu spokesperson Mso Ndlovu said."The country itself is desperate for airlifting to seek medical attention as everything has stopped working. Our hospitals have no medication, including basic painkillers like paracetamol."Our country has no single functioning cancer machine. Amid all this, the government procures helicopters to airlift patients and other emergencies only to fly them to empty hospitals. The only coherent explanation to this madness is that this government is led by Ingutsheni escapees."He described the move to acquire the helicopters as ironic, especially coming hard on the heels of the recently gazetted General Notice 635 of 2023 which sought to protect purchases of construction equipment and materials, biomedical equipment, hospital protective equipment, vehicles including ambulances, laboratory equipment and chemicals and accessories from scrutiny.The controversial notice was withdrawn last week following a public outcry.President Emmerson Mnangagwa last week took delivery of 18 of the 32 helicopters procured from Russia, but very little is known about the deal except that 14 more helicopters will have been supplied by 2025 at a cost of US$320 million.Government stated that the helicopters will be used for ambulance, disaster management, policing and wildlife protection duties.