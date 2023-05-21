Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Mnangagwa's govt misplaced priorities on helicopters'

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
OPPOSITION party Zapu says government's move to buy helicopters from Russia was a misplaced priority and insensitive to the plight of the citizens who are struggling to access basic healthcare services.

Zapu, which is led by Sibangilizwe Nkomo, has called for an immediate probe into the procurement of the helicopters.

"In a normal country, with a normal economy, purchasing such choppers would be a cause for celebration, but Zimbabwe is far from being a normal country," Zapu spokesperson Mso Ndlovu said.

"The country itself is desperate for airlifting to seek medical attention as everything has stopped working. Our hospitals have no medication, including basic painkillers like paracetamol.

"Our country has no single functioning cancer machine. Amid all this, the government procures helicopters to airlift patients and other emergencies only to fly them to empty hospitals. The only coherent explanation to this madness is that this government is led by Ingutsheni escapees."

He described the move to acquire the helicopters as ironic, especially coming hard on the heels of the recently gazetted General Notice 635 of 2023 which sought to protect purchases of construction equipment and materials, biomedical equipment, hospital protective equipment, vehicles including ambulances, laboratory equipment and chemicals and accessories from scrutiny.

The controversial notice was withdrawn last week following a public outcry.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa last week took delivery of 18 of the 32 helicopters procured from Russia, but very little is known about the deal except that 14 more helicopters will have been supplied by 2025 at a cost of US$320 million.

Government stated that the helicopters will be used for ambulance, disaster management, policing and wildlife protection duties.

Source - Southern eye

Must Read

Shugeta divorces Power FM

1 hr ago | 263 Views

Several die in head-on collision

1 hr ago | 348 Views

Pumula supermarket in residents' crosshairs

2 hrs ago | 284 Views

Zanu PF Youth League boss preaches unity

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Rostec, Zimbabwe helicopter deal in crosshairs of US sanctions

2 hrs ago | 552 Views

Mnangagwa in spotlight over the massive Nssa corruption

2 hrs ago | 529 Views

Sikhala trial kicks off amid contradicting testimonies

2 hrs ago | 217 Views

Mahere's Geneva presentation rattles Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 423 Views

'Why is Clerk still on duty despite computer scandal?'

2 hrs ago | 184 Views

Mnangagwa's secrecy worrying

4 hrs ago | 1229 Views

Clamour for reforms puts Zimbabwe polls in doubt

4 hrs ago | 299 Views

Zimbabwe debt clearance tied to farmers' compensation and credible polls

4 hrs ago | 139 Views

Mnangagwa in panic mode

4 hrs ago | 1149 Views

Zimbabwe airports underutilised

4 hrs ago | 140 Views

Mnangagwa ally flees angry Zanu-PF mob

4 hrs ago | 559 Views

Harare cholera cases shoot to 288

4 hrs ago | 82 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt weak'

4 hrs ago | 264 Views

Zimbabwe govt rapped over failure to respect the Constitution

4 hrs ago | 78 Views

Umzingwane organises cultural, arts fest

4 hrs ago | 34 Views

Suicide cases spike in Mashonaland central

4 hrs ago | 69 Views

Corruption storm visits Gwanda council

4 hrs ago | 90 Views

Money changers hijack POS machines for big transactions

4 hrs ago | 389 Views

Bosso executives survive vote of no confidence

4 hrs ago | 72 Views

Zimbabweans react with shock over exchange rate, price madness

4 hrs ago | 310 Views

Mazibisa eyes filling BF with Hustlers Summit 3.0

4 hrs ago | 77 Views

Zanu-PF candidate gifts uniforms to disadvantaged girls

4 hrs ago | 44 Views

Zimbabwe to relax accreditation rules for polls

4 hrs ago | 58 Views

NetOne allays SIM card shortage fears

4 hrs ago | 35 Views

Hwange Unit 7 back on grid today

4 hrs ago | 125 Views

Dembare sing the blues

4 hrs ago | 100 Views

Mnangagwa leaves for AfDB forum in Egypt

4 hrs ago | 73 Views

Robbers attack security guards, steal tobacco bales

4 hrs ago | 94 Views

8 killed, 11 injured in weekend accidents

4 hrs ago | 91 Views

Ambassador Mandigora dies

4 hrs ago | 131 Views

Police Officer nabbed for Stock theft

16 hrs ago | 733 Views

ZimEye slapped with lawsuit over Qoki ZiNdlovukazi stories

17 hrs ago | 754 Views

Alleged Law Society investigation against top lawyer Zibusiso Ncube rubbished as false

19 hrs ago | 721 Views

Four artisanal miners in court for digging railway line

21 May 2023 at 10:05hrs | 656 Views

ZANU PF chairman dies after mistaking poison for alcohol

21 May 2023 at 10:03hrs | 3556 Views

Why I hate politics

21 May 2023 at 09:34hrs | 588 Views

Christianity is ruining traditional Zimbabwean beliefs

21 May 2023 at 09:31hrs | 536 Views

Tendai Biti says Zimbabwe is being run by kleptomaniac Govt

21 May 2023 at 08:16hrs | 814 Views

Safari camp operators in Zimbabwe challenge oil drilling at world heritage site

21 May 2023 at 08:16hrs | 619 Views

Canada-based Zimbabwean receives first AI-powered bionic arm

21 May 2023 at 08:15hrs | 676 Views

A glimpse into Mnangagwa's wealth

21 May 2023 at 08:14hrs | 3347 Views

Zanu-PF MP 'begs' to meet Winky D

21 May 2023 at 08:14hrs | 772 Views

Mnangagwa chopper deal raises stink?

21 May 2023 at 08:14hrs | 611 Views

Zanu-PF grassroots reject 2023 candidates

21 May 2023 at 08:14hrs | 549 Views

Mutambara roasts Mnangagwa govt

21 May 2023 at 08:13hrs | 874 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days