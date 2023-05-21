Zanu PF Youth League boss preaches unity

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu PF Youth league secretary, Tino Machakaire, on Saturday pleaded with feuding party factions to unite saying divisions will cost the ruling party dearly in the upcoming elections.The ruling party has been battling intense divisions following its disputed primary elections held last month.Sources say some party members have been de-campaigning aspiring candidates amid fears of a Bhora musango protest vote.Last week, Zanu PF deployed party secretary for security Lovemore Matuke to douse rising tensions across the country.Machakaire however said only a united front can ensure President Emmerson Mnangagwa's re-election."Now that the primary elections are over those that won and the ones who didn't make it, it's time to unite towards the goal to support President Munangagwa in the upcoming harmonised elections for we are one people," Machakaire said.He was speaking during a Zanu PF youth interdistrict meeting in Zvimba South,Machakaire was accompanied by his deputy John Paradza."We should not hate each other, calling each other names and so forth, but let's come together and support our President Mnangagwa," said Machakaire.Zvimba South Constituency legislator Phillip Chiyangwa pleaded with party supporters to support Dexter Malinganisa who clobbered him in the primaries."Dexter, is almost my son's age, and ever since the primary elections, me and him we've been talking and everything that happened during the primary elections we have put it behind us. I pledge to work with my son here ,Dexter, towards attaining the 5 million votes," Chiyangwa said.Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs and Devolution minister, Mary Mliswa - Chikoka, Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi, Central Committee Member Mike Chimombe also attended the meeting.Mnangagwa has said he will proclaim election dates before the end of the month.