Shugeta divorces Power FM

by Tarisai Mudahondo
59 mins ago | Views
The multi-talented radio personality Tafadzwa Lloyd Ben "Shugeta" announced his departure from Power FM this morning through his Facebook page.

The announcement reads, "This note serves you to inform that l am leaving Power FM l know it will come as a shock to you all however it is with heartfelt gratitude and a full heart that l say farewell.

I would like to thank my Power FM fans immensely as well as other presenters, my fellow colleagues and bosses. It is with great sadness that l get to part with my accomplice , my right hand comrade in arms, sahwira wangu mukuru Butterphly, she is in my opinion is one of the best presenters of our time.

She was my senior and she selflessly showed me the ropes and she taught me a lot, we created magic in the studio and we made great memories l am going to miss you Butterphly and if ever given an opportunity arises for us to work together again, even outside radio l would love that and will note hesitate to take it up. "

He added that, "This is goodbye to Power FM one if the most loved radio stations in Zimbabwe, l am so grateful for the lessons and mentorship.

I have grown as a brand, as a person and l have made friends and most of them are now family through Power FM, as l seek new frontiers and expand my horizons l put my faith in God and ndinovimba you will be seeing me or hearing from me soon ".

Source - Byo24News

