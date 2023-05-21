Latest News Editor's Choice


CID detective in hot water after he jokes about suicide on WhatsApp

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A Criminal Investigations Department (CID) detective sparked panic among his colleagues and family after posting a picture of himself with a gun to his chin, and the message: "We will meet in heaven."

Detective Constable Jonah Nomore Gono, of the CID minerals and fauna unit in Bindura, Mashonaland Central, is now facing disciplinary action.

Gono had police colleagues scrambling to locate him and check on his well-being on Sunday after posting a picture on his WhatsApp status showing a pistol pressed against his chest with his chin, pointing at his neck.

"Tosangana kudenga (We will meet in heaven)," he wrote in Shona, with three sad emojis accompanying the chilling message.

But just after 20 minutes as friends and colleagues called his phone and sent messages to check on him, the detective with a rather dark sense of humour posted a new WhatsApp status assuring them he is fine.

"Sorry… I'm fyn," the new status said.

Police sources said Gono had been asked by his bosses to write a report.

He is likely to be arrested and charged under the Police Act for "acting in an unbecoming or disorderly manner or in any manner prejudicial to good order or discipline or reasonably likely to bring discredit to the police force."

If convicted, the detective could be discharged from the police or face a reduction in rank and a reprimand.

National police spokesman Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said he was yet to be briefed on the matter.

Source - zimlive

