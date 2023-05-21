Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe and SA telcos hit hard by worsening energy crisis in the region

by Staff reporter
32 mins ago | Views
Telecommunication companies have been hit hard by the worsening energy crisis in the southern Africa region, which has seen daily national power grid electricity outages of up to 16 hours.

The impact of the energy crisis has been especially felt by the telecommunications sectors in Zimbabwe and South Africa, where rolling loadshedding has wreaked havoc on telco operations by disrupting service, degrading customer experience and ballooning costs as operators resort to more expensive power alternatives.

MTN Group Chief Executive Officer Ralph Mupita recently warned that South Africa risked becoming "a failed state" if the government did not address the power crisis to "secure the resilience of critical national infrastructure such as telecommunications".

Mupita made the remarks in his company's latest results released in March, following power outages that have ravaged Africa's most developed economy and cost MTN South Africa R695 million (US$40 million) in 2022 alone.

This year MTN said it has set aside R1.5 billion (over US$82 million) to keep its network up and running during load-shedding, as well as to protect network equipment and backup power from loss and theft.

At the same time, major SA mobile operator Vodacom this week revealed that more than a third of its 9 550 towers, at any given time, are not getting power from power utility company Eskom or the municipalities.

As a result, Vodacom said it has spent R4 billion (over US$200 million) on equipment, alternative energy, infrastructure and security as a risk-mitigating measure, to ensure its customers remain connected to the cellular network amid South Africa's debilitating power crisis.

However, despite these mitigatory efforts, consumers have been left frustrated with dropped calls, as well as low-quality and interrupted service, as persistent power outages have hampered operators' ability to provide consistent and reliable service.

In Zimbabwe, Econet Wireless, the industry's market leader, spent much of last week battling network challenges caused by power outages that knocked out service delivery platforms at its national operations centre in Harare.

The company has invested in thousands of diesel generators, deployed at over 80 percent of its base station sites across the country, to mitigate the effects of loadshedding and to enhance network resilience.

Econet has also invested millions of dollars in renewable energy, becoming one of the first African operators to partner with Tesla, through its (Econet's) sister company Distributed Power Africa (DPA), to install long-life lithium batteries on hundreds of its sites.

But early this week Econet was forced to issue a statement, apologizing to its customers for the network challenges it experienced over a period of 5 days.  

"We sincerely regret the challenges that our customers experienced over the past week, which were precipitated by power outages at our national operations centre (NOC) in Harare.

"The power outages, which unfortunately and uncharacteristically occurred twice - last Tuesday afternoon (May 9, 2023) and later in the week on Friday evening (May 12, 2023) -  triggered multiple failures on our voice, SMS, EcoCash, mobile data, VAS (third-party value added services) and on our recharge platforms, resulting in customers failing to access these services," the company's Chief Operating Officer, Kezito Makuni, said in the statement.

Meanwhile, in South Afrcia, Telkom, the country's third largest mobile network operator, recently said its profitability was negatively impacted by accelerated loadshedding in the country.

"Whilst our mobile sites are partially backed up through battery power, access network availability is materially reduced during load shedding Stages 4 and beyond. This impacted revenue and increased roaming costs.

"However, our core and aggregation network had network availability of 99.99% during load shedding as it has resilient backup power, which consequently increased spend on diesel fuel to ensure network availability, thereby also increasing our operating costs," the company said in a trading update.

Telkom Group CEO Serame Taukobong, said the group's EBITDA declined by 13.5% as a result.  

"Load shedding resulted in a y-o-y (year on year) increase of more than R150 million additional costs for the (last) quarter," he said.

Source - newsday

Must Read

Crisis meetings as turmoil grips Zanu-PF province

32 mins ago | 45 Views

Confidence in August poll hits rock bottom

37 mins ago | 32 Views

CID detective in hot water after he jokes about suicide on WhatsApp

44 mins ago | 50 Views

WhatsApp allows users to edit messages

44 mins ago | 49 Views

Ministry sex pests lure junior employees to bed using workshops

45 mins ago | 93 Views

Massacre in Nablus as Apartheid Israeli forces assassinate 3 Palestinians

5 hrs ago | 147 Views

Duke Maplanka to stand as ZAPU UK Chairperson

6 hrs ago | 652 Views

Shugeta divorces Power FM

11 hrs ago | 1417 Views

Several die in head-on collision

11 hrs ago | 2507 Views

Pumula supermarket in residents' crosshairs

12 hrs ago | 1128 Views

Zanu PF Youth League boss preaches unity

12 hrs ago | 384 Views

Rostec, Zimbabwe helicopter deal in crosshairs of US sanctions

12 hrs ago | 2084 Views

Mnangagwa in spotlight over the massive Nssa corruption

12 hrs ago | 2138 Views

Sikhala trial kicks off amid contradicting testimonies

12 hrs ago | 835 Views

Mahere's Geneva presentation rattles Zanu-PF

12 hrs ago | 1421 Views

'Why is Clerk still on duty despite computer scandal?'

12 hrs ago | 534 Views

Mnangagwa's secrecy worrying

14 hrs ago | 2622 Views

Clamour for reforms puts Zimbabwe polls in doubt

14 hrs ago | 541 Views

Zimbabwe debt clearance tied to farmers' compensation and credible polls

14 hrs ago | 218 Views

Mnangagwa in panic mode

14 hrs ago | 2737 Views

Zimbabwe airports underutilised

14 hrs ago | 239 Views

Mnangagwa ally flees angry Zanu-PF mob

14 hrs ago | 983 Views

Harare cholera cases shoot to 288

14 hrs ago | 109 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt weak'

14 hrs ago | 537 Views

Zimbabwe govt rapped over failure to respect the Constitution

14 hrs ago | 145 Views

Umzingwane organises cultural, arts fest

14 hrs ago | 87 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt misplaced priorities on helicopters'

14 hrs ago | 219 Views

Suicide cases spike in Mashonaland central

14 hrs ago | 127 Views

Corruption storm visits Gwanda council

14 hrs ago | 188 Views

Money changers hijack POS machines for big transactions

14 hrs ago | 785 Views

Bosso executives survive vote of no confidence

14 hrs ago | 140 Views

Zimbabweans react with shock over exchange rate, price madness

14 hrs ago | 697 Views

Mazibisa eyes filling BF with Hustlers Summit 3.0

14 hrs ago | 175 Views

Zanu-PF candidate gifts uniforms to disadvantaged girls

14 hrs ago | 103 Views

Zimbabwe to relax accreditation rules for polls

14 hrs ago | 112 Views

NetOne allays SIM card shortage fears

14 hrs ago | 97 Views

Hwange Unit 7 back on grid today

14 hrs ago | 195 Views

Dembare sing the blues

14 hrs ago | 181 Views

Mnangagwa leaves for AfDB forum in Egypt

14 hrs ago | 140 Views

Robbers attack security guards, steal tobacco bales

14 hrs ago | 189 Views

8 killed, 11 injured in weekend accidents

14 hrs ago | 175 Views

Ambassador Mandigora dies

14 hrs ago | 286 Views

Police Officer nabbed for Stock theft

21 May 2023 at 18:36hrs | 815 Views

ZimEye slapped with lawsuit over Qoki ZiNdlovukazi stories

21 May 2023 at 17:51hrs | 840 Views

Alleged Law Society investigation against top lawyer Zibusiso Ncube rubbished as false

21 May 2023 at 15:07hrs | 829 Views

Four artisanal miners in court for digging railway line

21 May 2023 at 10:05hrs | 723 Views

ZANU PF chairman dies after mistaking poison for alcohol

21 May 2023 at 10:03hrs | 3884 Views

Why I hate politics

21 May 2023 at 09:34hrs | 674 Views

Christianity is ruining traditional Zimbabwean beliefs

21 May 2023 at 09:31hrs | 600 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days