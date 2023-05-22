Latest News Editor's Choice


19 killed in five road accidents

At least 19 people died while 27 others were seriously injured over the weekend in five fatal road accidents countrywide.

The accidents occurred along the Masvingo-Beitbridge Road, along Gokwe-Kwekwe Road, Chivhu, Marondera and along the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road.

The accidents have been include head-on-collisions and overturning.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi urged drivers to exercise caution and avoid speeding.

Six people were killed and seven injured at the 15km peg along Kwekwe-Gokwe Road on Sunday around 6pm when a Nissan NP300 with three passengers on-board travelling towards Kwekwe collided head-on with a Honda Fit with eight passengers on board travelling in the opposite direction.

As a result of the accident, both drivers and two passengers died on the spot whilst two other passengers died on admission to Kwekwe General Hospital, Asst Comm Nyathi said.

He said three of the victims were positively identified by their next of kin: Edward Mutimbu (40) of the headquarters of Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service, Tafadzwa Chokera (24) of Zhombe Business Centre and Anna Muzeziwa (42) of Zhombe Mission Hospital. The other three victims are still yet to be identified by their next of   kin.

"The bodies of the victims were taken to Kwekwe General Hospital Mortuary for post mortem whilst five of the injured victims are admitted at Kwekwe General Hospital. The other two victims are admitted at Gweru General Hospital.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police implores motorists to be patient on the roads and above all adhere to all road rules and regulations," Asst Comm Nyathi said.On Friday a Toyota Granvia carrying eleven passengers veered off the road to the left, overturned once and landed on its wheels at the 234km peg along Masvingo -Beitbridge Road on Friday. Four people died on the spot while seven others were injured. The bodies of the victims were taken to Beitbridge District Hospital mortuary for post mortem whilst the injured are admitted at the same hospital.

In Chivhu, a Scania Rigid carrying 30 passengers veered off the road to the left and landed on its left side at the 3km peg along Hoffman dust road, on Saturday. Four people were dead on arrival at Chivhu Hospital, while nine people who were injured were admitted at the same hospital.

On Satuday another four people died and two others were injured when a Mazda Demio veered off the road to the right, overturned several times and landed on its roof at the 284km peg along Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road.

"The bodies of the victims were taken to Hwange Colliery Hospital mortuary whilst the injured are admitted at the same hospital," Asst Comm Nyathi said.

On Friday one passenger died on the spot while two others were injured when a Toyota Townace overturned twice before landing on its right side at the 78 km peg along Harare-Mutare road.

The body of the victim was taken to Marondera Provincial Hospital mortuary for post mortem while the injured are admitted at the same hospital.

Government is in the process of revising legislation on rules and regulations to come up with stiffer penalties for motorists who cause fatal road traffic accidents as a result of negligent driving and human error.

The developments come after several people have been killed while others injured in road traffic accidents recorded countrywide. Most accidents have been attributed to negligent driving, human error and speeding.

Source - The Herald

