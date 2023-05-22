Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bosso, Dembare clash

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
MISFIRING soccer giants Highlanders and Dynamos failed to win their respective weekend matches, leaving a boring build-up to their Africa Day rearranged Castle Lager Premier Soccer League fixture.

The goal-shy giants are winless in three consecutive matches.

It is not the kind of record that the country's most followed teams would want heading for the first leg of their 2023 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Barbourfields stadium on Thursday.

The rescheduled Matchday 5 blockbuster fixture between the country's traditional giants which had initially been penciled for April 15 was postponed to allow the teams to prepare for the Independence Cup final that Highlanders won 4-3 after penalty shootouts.

Despite going through some bad spells, the clash between the two giants is likely to be a full house.

With both teams hard-pressed to end their lengthy league championships droughts, it is Highlanders who have been grinding results while Dynamos' fans have been agitated by their team's on and off performances.

Highlanders, whose last league championship victory was in 2006 are under the guidance of expatriate Baltemar Brito with Dynamos under the tutelage of Herbert Jompano Maruwa.

The Dynamos gaffer who was engaged at the beginning of the season was part of Callisto Pasuwa's backroom staff when they won four consecutive league titles from 2011-2014.

But their followers are running out of patience after seeing their teams going through a dry spell of results.

At the weekend, Highlanders, second on the table with 17 points from nine matches, were held to a 1-1 draw by Cranborne Bullets.

The good thing maybe for Highlanders is that they managed to score having played to two consecutive 0-0 draws against Sheasham and Simba Bhora before their trip to Cranborne Bullets.

Highlanders' last victory was at home against Hwange who they laboured against to a 1-0 win.

To date, Bosso have scored seven goals in nine matches and it is their lack of goals that is worrisome.

They've blunt strikers, with coaches still trusting Lynoth Chikuhwa, their top scorer last season with 10 goals to score. Chikuhwa is yet to find the back of the net this season, while his other competitors upfront have scored four of their seven goals.

Calvin Chigonero has two goals while Stanley Ngala and Washington Navaya have one each.

Dynamos are not spared either from a bad run as, just like Highlanders, DeMbare have picked three out of a possible nine points in their last three games.

They head to Bulawayo coming from three successive goalless draws against Triangle United, Herentals and the weekend's clash with Manica Diamonds.

DeMbare are in position eight with 14 points and can make a big leap into the top three if their strikers bring their scoring boots to Barbourfields and get a victory.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League
Matchday 10 results
Friday: Yadah 1-0 Herentals College
Saturday: Greenfuel FC 1-0 Black Rhinos, FC Platinum 1-0 ZPC Kariba, Chicken Inn 2-0 Ngezi Platinum Stars, Cranborne Bullets 1-1 Highlanders
Sunday: Dynamos 0-0 Manica Diamonds, Sheasham v Caps United (Match not played), Hwange 0-0 Triangle United
Yesterday: Simba Bhora 1-1 Bulawayo Chiefs

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Jonathan Moyo takes a dig at Chamisa

52 mins ago | 322 Views

'Mnangagwa must warn his Apostolic Sect supporters against child marriages'

52 mins ago | 50 Views

'Mthuli Ncube sabotaging Mnangagwa re-election bid'

52 mins ago | 213 Views

South Africa arrests man for 'Ramaphosa' porn

53 mins ago | 184 Views

'Vote buying destroying Zanu PF'

57 mins ago | 91 Views

ZNA warns of conmen using army logo to issue fake statements

57 mins ago | 57 Views

Biti challenges Mthuli Ncube to explain SI 127, blended inflation

58 mins ago | 97 Views

Harare suburbs now cholera hotspots

58 mins ago | 31 Views

6 suspected card cloners in court

58 mins ago | 47 Views

Are Zimbabwe retailers dumping goods on the streets?

59 mins ago | 73 Views

Malaika has not yet quit modelling

59 mins ago | 36 Views

To see the saboteur, Mr President, look in the mirror

60 mins ago | 57 Views

Living the Mthuli Dream in Cowdray Park

1 hr ago | 79 Views

Kazungula, Victoria Falls borders set for upgrades

1 hr ago | 32 Views

BCC cancels Makokoba redevelopment tender

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Mpilo hospital needs US$80 000 to repair radio therapy machines

1 hr ago | 22 Views

Zanu PF urges discipline, unity ahead of polls

1 hr ago | 13 Views

Mnangagwa disappointed by some members of the business community

1 hr ago | 36 Views

ZACC probes council over US$57m software scam

1 hr ago | 42 Views

19 killed in five road accidents

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Zimbabwe curriculum review consultations start

1 hr ago | 31 Views

Forex speculators to face disciplinary action

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Mozambique to adopt Pfumvudza model

1 hr ago | 19 Views

'Re-engagement will depend on holding credible 2023 elections' AfDB warns. At long last, some home-truths

10 hrs ago | 447 Views

Zimbabwe and SA telcos hit hard by worsening energy crisis in the region

12 hrs ago | 210 Views

Crisis meetings as turmoil grips Zanu-PF province

12 hrs ago | 565 Views

Confidence in August poll hits rock bottom

12 hrs ago | 519 Views

CID detective in hot water after he jokes about suicide on WhatsApp

12 hrs ago | 669 Views

WhatsApp allows users to edit messages

12 hrs ago | 689 Views

Ministry sex pests lure junior employees to bed using workshops

12 hrs ago | 1416 Views

Massacre in Nablus as Apartheid Israeli forces assassinate 3 Palestinians

17 hrs ago | 199 Views

Duke Maplanka to stand as ZAPU UK Chairperson

18 hrs ago | 799 Views

Shugeta divorces Power FM

22 hrs ago | 1571 Views

Several die in head-on collision

22 hrs ago | 2943 Views

Pumula supermarket in residents' crosshairs

23 hrs ago | 1240 Views

Zanu PF Youth League boss preaches unity

23 hrs ago | 393 Views

Rostec, Zimbabwe helicopter deal in crosshairs of US sanctions

23 hrs ago | 2428 Views

Mnangagwa in spotlight over the massive Nssa corruption

23 hrs ago | 2418 Views

Sikhala trial kicks off amid contradicting testimonies

23 hrs ago | 961 Views

Mahere's Geneva presentation rattles Zanu-PF

23 hrs ago | 1527 Views

'Why is Clerk still on duty despite computer scandal?'

23 hrs ago | 579 Views

Mnangagwa's secrecy worrying

22 May 2023 at 06:41hrs | 2994 Views

Clamour for reforms puts Zimbabwe polls in doubt

22 May 2023 at 06:41hrs | 572 Views

Zimbabwe debt clearance tied to farmers' compensation and credible polls

22 May 2023 at 06:40hrs | 231 Views

Mnangagwa in panic mode

22 May 2023 at 06:40hrs | 3559 Views

Zimbabwe airports underutilised

22 May 2023 at 06:39hrs | 256 Views

Mnangagwa ally flees angry Zanu-PF mob

22 May 2023 at 06:39hrs | 1029 Views

Harare cholera cases shoot to 288

22 May 2023 at 06:37hrs | 119 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt weak'

22 May 2023 at 06:37hrs | 589 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days