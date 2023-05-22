Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Kazungula, Victoria Falls borders set for upgrades

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
GOVERNMENT plans to upgrade Kazungula and Victoria Falls border posts into modern state-of-the-art "one stop" facilities.

Kazungula, the border with Botswana and Victoria Falls leading into Zambia, are two land borders linking the country's tourism capital to the region.

There is also Pandamatenga border into Botswana and Victoria Falls International Airport whose refurbishment was completed in 2016 through funding from China Exim Bank.

Victoria Falls International Airport

Speaking recently in Victoria Falls on the sidelines of the week-long strategic planning workshop by the Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Ministry, Permanent Secretary Dr Gerald Gwinji said improving border management systems is key to enhancing travel and fighting cross-border crime.

The workshop was attended by representatives from all of its departments namely; the police, department of Immigration, National Museums and Monuments, Central Registry Department, National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe, Lotteries and Gaming Board and the National Archives of Zimbabwe.

The delegation took time to visit Kazungula and Victoria Falls border posts as part of the programme to assess the state of infrastructure, which needs upgrading to spruce up its image and open up more space to decongest services.

Dr Gwinji said both facilities will be modernised.

"In as far as Kazungula is concerned, there are already plans on the way to build a more modern border post there. Land has already been allocated and the concept of the One-Stop-Border station is also going to be implemented there," he said.

"I think you will know that across the border there is already a working facility between Botswana and Zambia and there will be another one established between Botswana and Zimbabwe. The land has been identified," he said.

Victoria Falls border post

Dr Gwinji said the existing structures will still be utilised for other border services to do with movement in and out of the country.

"So, yes there is that zeal to upgrade all these important border posts. The VF bridge border post as we can all see is now small though it's positioned in a place that is rather difficult in terms of expansion.

But we will rely on engineering processes to give us the appropriate solution to that," said Dr Gwinji.

He said the Department of Immigration plays a critical role in terms of regulating entry and exit in the country and should be capacitated with modernised facilities.

China Exim Bank.

The workshop was aimed at sharing challenges, particularly in border management systems and online border management systems that need to be improved so as to bring in tourists, facilitate travelling, attending to visa requirements Visas and permits to stay in the country.

Dr Gwinji said while border systems are not yet 100 percent efficient, efforts are being made to move towards more robust online border management systems.

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Jonathan Moyo takes a dig at Chamisa

52 mins ago | 323 Views

'Mnangagwa must warn his Apostolic Sect supporters against child marriages'

52 mins ago | 50 Views

'Mthuli Ncube sabotaging Mnangagwa re-election bid'

53 mins ago | 214 Views

South Africa arrests man for 'Ramaphosa' porn

53 mins ago | 185 Views

'Vote buying destroying Zanu PF'

57 mins ago | 92 Views

ZNA warns of conmen using army logo to issue fake statements

58 mins ago | 57 Views

Biti challenges Mthuli Ncube to explain SI 127, blended inflation

58 mins ago | 97 Views

Harare suburbs now cholera hotspots

58 mins ago | 31 Views

6 suspected card cloners in court

59 mins ago | 47 Views

Are Zimbabwe retailers dumping goods on the streets?

59 mins ago | 73 Views

Malaika has not yet quit modelling

60 mins ago | 36 Views

To see the saboteur, Mr President, look in the mirror

60 mins ago | 57 Views

Living the Mthuli Dream in Cowdray Park

1 hr ago | 81 Views

Bosso, Dembare clash

1 hr ago | 29 Views

BCC cancels Makokoba redevelopment tender

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Mpilo hospital needs US$80 000 to repair radio therapy machines

1 hr ago | 22 Views

Zanu PF urges discipline, unity ahead of polls

1 hr ago | 13 Views

Mnangagwa disappointed by some members of the business community

1 hr ago | 36 Views

ZACC probes council over US$57m software scam

1 hr ago | 42 Views

19 killed in five road accidents

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Zimbabwe curriculum review consultations start

1 hr ago | 31 Views

Forex speculators to face disciplinary action

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Mozambique to adopt Pfumvudza model

1 hr ago | 19 Views

'Re-engagement will depend on holding credible 2023 elections' AfDB warns. At long last, some home-truths

10 hrs ago | 447 Views

Zimbabwe and SA telcos hit hard by worsening energy crisis in the region

12 hrs ago | 210 Views

Crisis meetings as turmoil grips Zanu-PF province

12 hrs ago | 565 Views

Confidence in August poll hits rock bottom

12 hrs ago | 519 Views

CID detective in hot water after he jokes about suicide on WhatsApp

12 hrs ago | 669 Views

WhatsApp allows users to edit messages

12 hrs ago | 689 Views

Ministry sex pests lure junior employees to bed using workshops

12 hrs ago | 1416 Views

Massacre in Nablus as Apartheid Israeli forces assassinate 3 Palestinians

17 hrs ago | 199 Views

Duke Maplanka to stand as ZAPU UK Chairperson

18 hrs ago | 799 Views

Shugeta divorces Power FM

22 hrs ago | 1571 Views

Several die in head-on collision

22 hrs ago | 2943 Views

Pumula supermarket in residents' crosshairs

23 hrs ago | 1240 Views

Zanu PF Youth League boss preaches unity

23 hrs ago | 393 Views

Rostec, Zimbabwe helicopter deal in crosshairs of US sanctions

23 hrs ago | 2428 Views

Mnangagwa in spotlight over the massive Nssa corruption

23 hrs ago | 2418 Views

Sikhala trial kicks off amid contradicting testimonies

23 hrs ago | 961 Views

Mahere's Geneva presentation rattles Zanu-PF

23 hrs ago | 1527 Views

'Why is Clerk still on duty despite computer scandal?'

23 hrs ago | 579 Views

Mnangagwa's secrecy worrying

22 May 2023 at 06:41hrs | 2994 Views

Clamour for reforms puts Zimbabwe polls in doubt

22 May 2023 at 06:41hrs | 572 Views

Zimbabwe debt clearance tied to farmers' compensation and credible polls

22 May 2023 at 06:40hrs | 231 Views

Mnangagwa in panic mode

22 May 2023 at 06:40hrs | 3559 Views

Zimbabwe airports underutilised

22 May 2023 at 06:39hrs | 256 Views

Mnangagwa ally flees angry Zanu-PF mob

22 May 2023 at 06:39hrs | 1029 Views

Harare cholera cases shoot to 288

22 May 2023 at 06:37hrs | 119 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt weak'

22 May 2023 at 06:37hrs | 589 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days