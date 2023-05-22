Latest News Editor's Choice


6 suspected card cloners in court

by Staff reporter
SIX suspected card cloners yesterday appeared in court after they were arrested while in possession of instruments used in the commission of the offence.

The suspects — Fungal Samurewo (35), Frank Chikoto (36), Clever Manhombo (40), Pardon Muwungani (28), Takudzwa Chikowora (26) and Tererai Chakanyuka (18) — were facing charges of unauthorised use and possession of credit or debit cards when they appeared before Harare magistrate Stanford Mambanje.

They were remanded in custody to today for bail application.

Allegations are that on May 19, 2023, detectives from CID Homicide received information that the six accused persons had been arrested at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in possession of a suspected firearm.

Detectives then proceeded to the airport, where it was established that the alleged firearm was an air gun with an empty magazine.

The accused persons were searched and found in possession of two surgical blades, seven bank cards, super glue, and a cigarette lighter, items used in the commission of fraud cases.

It is alleged that Samurewo was in possession of a FNB visa card number 5578 9650 6333 8519 with a tampered chip, and a one money debit card, and a tampered with FBC debit card 5049 9290 0030 1616 bearing the name Talent Kisimusi.

The State alleges that Manhombo was found in possession of a Steward bank card, a tampered with FBC card 6017 0490 0091 8099 bearing the name Wenyika Micheal.

It is the State's case that Muwungani was found in possession of two surgical blades, one used super glue and a tampered with FBC debit card 6017 0490 0063 3375 bearing the name Mukunguma Courage and a tampered with CABS debit card 5888 9250 4065 6526 bearing the name Kuuzabuwe G.

The accused persons were interviewed and failed to give a reasonable excuse explanation for being in possession of the aforementioned items as none of the accused were the owners of the debit cards or authorised to be in possession of the same.

