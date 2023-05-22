'Vote buying destroying Zanu PF'

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zanu PF leadership in Mashonaland East province has admitted that some of its candidates splashed cash to win the party primary elections held in March this year.Addressing delegates at a provincial co-ordinating committee meeting held at the weekend in Marondera, provincial chairperson Daniel Garwe said vote buying was destroying and causing chaos in Zanu PF."We saw it in the primary elections; some used money to buy seats. The dangling of money is not doing us any good, but is destroying the party. If you are rich and have money, bring it for developmental purposes for the benefit of the masses," Garwe said.The province has seen new young faces getting elected as parliamentary candidates to represent Zanu PF in the forthcoming harmonised elections.The ruling party is currently on overdrive to unite its party members following chaotic primary elections which were marred by massive vote buying, violence, imposition of candidates and rigging.Speaking at the same meeting, Zanu PF chairperson of the council of elders Sydney Sekeramayi blasted disgruntled party members for plotting a protest vote."We hear of bhora musango (protest votes), but we are saying make sure that nothing like that happens at all," he said.The province now has 24 constituencies after a delimitation exercise that resulted in Ruwa being put under Mashonaland East province.