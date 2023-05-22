South Africa arrests man for 'Ramaphosa' porn

News / National

by Staff reporter

Pornography is not illegal in South Africa, but there are restrictions on its distribution.South African police say they have arrested a man for allegedly distributing pornographic images with the faces of President Cyril Ramaphosa, Police Minister Bheki Cele and Cele's wife superimposed on them.The man will appear in court in Pretoria on Tuesday on charges of contravening the Cyber Crimes Act, which relates to unlawfully accessing or processing computer data.The 34-year-old, whose name was withheld, distributed the images to police officers and the public on social media, police said.Police spokesperson Philani Nkwalase told news website TimesLive on Monday that the investigation started in May when the images were first distributed. The man was traced to the eastern city of Pietermaritzburg, where he was arrested on Sunday with a device and SIM cards used.Pornography is legal in South Africa although its distribution is restricted.