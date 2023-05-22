Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Mnangagwa must warn his Apostolic Sect supporters against child marriages'

by Staff reporter
52 mins ago | Views
CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) Kadoma Central legislator Muchineripi Chinyanganya has called on President Emmerson Mnangagwa to urgently condemn early child marriages which are rampant in the Apostolic Sect.

This comes after a Marange Apostolic Sect member reportedly married a 10-year-old child.

Speaking on a point of national interest, Chinyanganya said Mnangagwa must condemn his 'supporters' for arranging and engaging in abuse of young girls.

Mnangagwa who draws a huge part of his support from the Apostolic sect has in the past been accused of handling them with kids gloves, ignoring their abuse of minors.

"My point of national interest arises from the continued acts of child marriages that are being perpetuated by men, especially amongst the apostolic sects.

"Recently, there is a story of a 64-year-old-man who married a 10-year-old girl and the man belongs to the apostolic sect.  I implore the President of the country that when he goes to address those apostolic sects, he should speak out against child marriages which is rampant amongst those sects.

"I think if he does so, those members would really take heed of his words because as it stands, we will not have the girl child developing and attaining their goals because they are being married at a tender age," he said.

Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda agreed to his proposal but urged the MPs to formulate a law against such practises.

"While it is good that you request that the State President addresses the apostolic sect about early child marriages, I thought you were going to include yourselves as Hon. Members as well to do the same, but more importantly, what seems to work is a law.

"You must look at the law in this House on early child marriages and perhaps come up with stiffer penalties.

"As you are going to address also yourselves on the Bill on Child Rights, perhaps that can be included as well to ensure that penalties are put in place for those who offend in that regard," Mudenda responded.

Opposition legislator Chalton Hwende interjected after an Apostolic Sect member and Zanu-PF Mutare West MP Teedzayi Muchimwe raised a point of order on the issue.

"Ndiye mumwe wacho iyeye, 34 wives," said Hwende claiming "16 of them are under age."

Muchimwe angrily responded, "Zvenyu zvamuri kutaura handizvizivi."

Hwende told the Speaker that when one marries and impregnates a 10-year-old, it is not marriage but rape and the country has sufficient laws.

"What is needed is for police to stop looking at mapostori (Apostles) as possible voters and arrest people who are sleeping with 10-year-olds," he said.

Mudenda called for a stiffer penalty urging the MPs to push for a mandatory sentence.

"The law is insufficient and needs to be tightened up so that we have a serious penalty. The other side of the coin which you raised Hon. Member is basically on rape.

"The other day I was watching television, a man raping a three-month-old child. Can you imagine 3, 6 and so on. This House must come up with draconian laws against rape just like what it did with stock theft. Mandatory sentence, no option of a fine," he lamented.

Source - newzimbabwe

Must Read

Jonathan Moyo takes a dig at Chamisa

52 mins ago | 322 Views

'Mthuli Ncube sabotaging Mnangagwa re-election bid'

53 mins ago | 213 Views

South Africa arrests man for 'Ramaphosa' porn

53 mins ago | 184 Views

'Vote buying destroying Zanu PF'

57 mins ago | 92 Views

ZNA warns of conmen using army logo to issue fake statements

57 mins ago | 57 Views

Biti challenges Mthuli Ncube to explain SI 127, blended inflation

58 mins ago | 97 Views

Harare suburbs now cholera hotspots

58 mins ago | 31 Views

6 suspected card cloners in court

58 mins ago | 47 Views

Are Zimbabwe retailers dumping goods on the streets?

59 mins ago | 73 Views

Malaika has not yet quit modelling

60 mins ago | 36 Views

To see the saboteur, Mr President, look in the mirror

60 mins ago | 57 Views

Living the Mthuli Dream in Cowdray Park

1 hr ago | 79 Views

Kazungula, Victoria Falls borders set for upgrades

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Bosso, Dembare clash

1 hr ago | 29 Views

BCC cancels Makokoba redevelopment tender

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Mpilo hospital needs US$80 000 to repair radio therapy machines

1 hr ago | 22 Views

Zanu PF urges discipline, unity ahead of polls

1 hr ago | 13 Views

Mnangagwa disappointed by some members of the business community

1 hr ago | 36 Views

ZACC probes council over US$57m software scam

1 hr ago | 42 Views

19 killed in five road accidents

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Zimbabwe curriculum review consultations start

1 hr ago | 31 Views

Forex speculators to face disciplinary action

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Mozambique to adopt Pfumvudza model

1 hr ago | 19 Views

'Re-engagement will depend on holding credible 2023 elections' AfDB warns. At long last, some home-truths

10 hrs ago | 447 Views

Zimbabwe and SA telcos hit hard by worsening energy crisis in the region

12 hrs ago | 210 Views

Crisis meetings as turmoil grips Zanu-PF province

12 hrs ago | 565 Views

Confidence in August poll hits rock bottom

12 hrs ago | 519 Views

CID detective in hot water after he jokes about suicide on WhatsApp

12 hrs ago | 669 Views

WhatsApp allows users to edit messages

12 hrs ago | 689 Views

Ministry sex pests lure junior employees to bed using workshops

12 hrs ago | 1416 Views

Massacre in Nablus as Apartheid Israeli forces assassinate 3 Palestinians

17 hrs ago | 199 Views

Duke Maplanka to stand as ZAPU UK Chairperson

18 hrs ago | 799 Views

Shugeta divorces Power FM

22 hrs ago | 1571 Views

Several die in head-on collision

22 hrs ago | 2943 Views

Pumula supermarket in residents' crosshairs

23 hrs ago | 1240 Views

Zanu PF Youth League boss preaches unity

23 hrs ago | 393 Views

Rostec, Zimbabwe helicopter deal in crosshairs of US sanctions

23 hrs ago | 2428 Views

Mnangagwa in spotlight over the massive Nssa corruption

23 hrs ago | 2418 Views

Sikhala trial kicks off amid contradicting testimonies

23 hrs ago | 961 Views

Mahere's Geneva presentation rattles Zanu-PF

23 hrs ago | 1527 Views

'Why is Clerk still on duty despite computer scandal?'

23 hrs ago | 579 Views

Mnangagwa's secrecy worrying

22 May 2023 at 06:41hrs | 2994 Views

Clamour for reforms puts Zimbabwe polls in doubt

22 May 2023 at 06:41hrs | 572 Views

Zimbabwe debt clearance tied to farmers' compensation and credible polls

22 May 2023 at 06:40hrs | 231 Views

Mnangagwa in panic mode

22 May 2023 at 06:40hrs | 3559 Views

Zimbabwe airports underutilised

22 May 2023 at 06:39hrs | 256 Views

Mnangagwa ally flees angry Zanu-PF mob

22 May 2023 at 06:39hrs | 1029 Views

Harare cholera cases shoot to 288

22 May 2023 at 06:37hrs | 119 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt weak'

22 May 2023 at 06:37hrs | 589 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days