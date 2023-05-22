Zimdollar tanks

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE official exchange rate at the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ)'s Foreign Exchange Auction System today jumped to US$1: ZWL$1,888 with US$14 million allocated to businesses.Last week, the rate was pegged at $1 404 to the United States dollar.In an update after the weekly auctions system, the Apex Bank said a total of US$14, 166,812,38 was allocated.The main auction was allotted US$13, 209 million while the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) got US$957, 712 million.The main action received 469 bids, down from 490 last week while the SMEs had 674 up from 569 received last week.Today marked the commencement of the pre-announced allocation envelope on a pure Dutch auction basis, which is expected to stabilise the exchange rate.