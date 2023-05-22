Bosso hike gate charges

Latest News Editor's Choice


HIGHLANDERS Football Club has increased gate charges for their Castle Lager Premier Soccer League crunch time against Dynamos.

The two giants face off in a rearranged Match Day 5 fixture on Thursday, May 25 at Bulawayo's ceremonial home of football, Barbourfields Stadium.

The cheapest ticket for the country's biggest game has gone up to US$5 from US$2, with wings charges doubled to US$10 while those who want to watch from the VIP will fork out US$15.

Nozibelo Maphosa, Highlanders spokesperson confirmed hike of gate charges.

"This is our biggest game and being the only fixture of the holiday, the PSL has granted us permission to increase the gate charges to US$5 for rest of the ground, US$10 for the grand stand wings and US$15 for the VIP," said Maphosa.

Bosso are the second club after Caps United to have applied for increase of gate charges.

The league's board of governors agreed at the start of the season to have the lowest ticket pegged at US$2 as compared to US$3 that fans paid last year.

However, for "big" games such as the Highlanders-Dynamos, and MatchDay seven battle of the capital between Caps United and Dynamos, the PSL bosses agreed that the minimum charge for  rest of the ground be pegged at US$3, with clubs granted permission to go beyond the figure.

