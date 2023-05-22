Zimbabwe police raid illegal forex dealers, retrieve 11 POS machines

News / National

by Staff reporter

POLICE in Bulawayo have raided illegal foreign currency dealers and arrested six suspects linked to the abuse of Point of Sale (POS) machines to carry out illicit transactions.Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube, confirmed the arrests and urged members of the public to desist from engaging illegal foreign currency dealers for transactions."Police warn members of the public to desist from dealing in foreign currency as they will face the full wrath of the law. This follows the arrest of six illegal money changers (osiphatheleni) who were illegally dealing in foreign currency at corner Leopold Takawira Avenue and Fort Street at a place commonly referred to as Chicken Inn Tredgold brandishing Point of Sale machines (swipe machines) issued to them by some local banks," said Inspector Ncube.He said the six were arrested yesterday at around 8AM and police managed to retrieve 11 POS machines from them."On 22 May 2023 at about 0800 hours, police officers were on patrol when they arrested the six accused persons, and a total of 11 Point of Sale machines, which were used in the foreign currency dealing from the accused persons were seized," said Inspector Ncube.He said the use of POS machines by illegal foreign currency dealers was among some of the major causes of the rise in financial rates."The latest developments where the illegal money changers use point of sale machines has seen their activities going out of hand, blocking pavements and operating as though everything is legal," said the police spokesperson."The practice also becomes a security threat as robbers may target such open illegal banking systems. Police will conduct the operations to safeguard the lives and incomes of innocent people," said Insp Ncube.