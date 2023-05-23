Bulawayo police descend on money changers

News / National

by Staff reporter

POLICE in Bulawayo have warned members of the public to desist from illegally dealing in foreign currency as they will face the full wrath of the law.Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said this yesterday following the arrest of six illegal foreign currency dealers (osiphatheleni) at the corner of Leopold Takawira Avenue and Fort Street.Ncube said the foreign currency dealers now go about flaunting point of sale machines (swipe machines) issued to them by some local banks."On May 22 at about 0800 hours, the police were on patrol when they arrested the six suspects and a total of 11 point of sale (POS) machines (commonly known as swipe machines) which were used in foreign currency deals were seized from the suspects," Ncube saidHe said the latest developments where the illegal money changers now use point of sale machines had seen their activities going out of hand."The practice also becomes a security threat as robbers may target such open illegal banking systems. Police will conduct operations to safeguard the lives and incomes of innocent people,'' he said.