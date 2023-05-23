Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

BCC frets over poor vehicle maintenance

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
BULAWAYO City Council (BCC) has expressed dismay over the quality of spare parts that are being used on council vehicles, which have grounded most of them.

According to latest council minutes, service delivery in the city has deteriorated as a result of constant breakdown of vehicles.

The minutes stated that council vehicles are not functioning well because of the poor quality of spares used to repair them.

"Councillor Donaldson Mabuto raised concerns over the type of spares that are causing vehicles to be grounded. The spares did not cost a lot of money and could easily be purchased using petty cash," the council minutes read.

Mabuto suggested that all procured spare parts must be serialised to avoid theft.

He said a detailed report must be compiled explaining the shortage of spares, and that a site visit to municipal workshops must be carried out.

Councillor Arnold Batirai highlighted that protection of council vehicles is of paramount importance to avoid theft of spare parts.

"It is not acceptable to have vehicles grounded because of small things like battery terminals, brake fluid, and so on. The grounding of vehicles has a huge adverse impact on service delivery," the minutes said.

Last year, BCC faced a lot of criticism due to poor service delivery in the city, which was characterised by water shortages, poor road infrastructure, and chaos at vending markets and poor waste and infrastructure management.

Source - Southern Eye

Must Read

Mazayi River body yet to be identified

31 mins ago | 83 Views

Police take corpse to wrong house for identification

32 mins ago | 134 Views

Chamisa cries for a chance to 'fix this mess'

2 hrs ago | 369 Views

Mnangagwa legitimacy challenger endorses Chamisa's CCC ahead of 2023 elections

2 hrs ago | 482 Views

Darikwa leaves relegated Wigan Athletic

2 hrs ago | 158 Views

Mnangagwa's democratic credentials non-existent

2 hrs ago | 181 Views

Zanu-PF, Zec conflation exposed

2 hrs ago | 350 Views

'CCC members led by Sikhala initiated violence in Zengeza'

2 hrs ago | 260 Views

Battle royal at BF

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

ZB expands its services to Botswana

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

Supersport dangles coaching job to Bhasera

2 hrs ago | 157 Views

Can Afrikaners save South Africa?

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Are Zanu-PF and ANC Siamese twins?

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Man gets arrested during court proceedings

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

Telecel denies corporate rescue proceedings

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

UB40 and Ali Campbell jets into Zimbabwe today

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

Apostolic member (65) marries wife's niece (10)

2 hrs ago | 243 Views

BCC introduce prepaid parking packages

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Bulawayo police descend on money changers

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Senior journalist acquitted in Mphoko case

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

3 000 Tsholotsho children benefit from registration blitz

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Zec urges people to inspect voter's roll

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Brito confident of Dembare victory

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwean prisoners in SA want to be paroled and repatriated

11 hrs ago | 311 Views

SABC airs Chamisa documentary which was banned in Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 1307 Views

ZEC opens voters roll for inspection by electorate

11 hrs ago | 245 Views

ZINARA staffer jailed for 258 criminal abuse of office counts

11 hrs ago | 340 Views

Zimbabwe police raid illegal forex dealers, retrieve 11 POS machines

11 hrs ago | 506 Views

Bosso hike gate charges

11 hrs ago | 203 Views

Zimdollar tanks

11 hrs ago | 516 Views

Truthfulness is a sacred trust and lying is a betrayal.

17 hrs ago | 486 Views

Kirsty Coventry kept in Cabinet by her skin - Mzembi

17 hrs ago | 1511 Views

CALA curriculum not fit for purpose in Zim

18 hrs ago | 679 Views

ZCBTA statement on scrapping of duty on basic commodities

18 hrs ago | 233 Views

African infertility is due to infectious causes(STIs, etc)

18 hrs ago | 321 Views

The Rise of Binance Coin: Why you should consider converting BTC to BNB

18 hrs ago | 107 Views

Indeed life was hard under colonialism but there were plenty of opportunities

18 hrs ago | 457 Views

Jonathan Moyo takes a dig at Chamisa

23 May 2023 at 06:48hrs | 4176 Views

'Mnangagwa must warn his Apostolic Sect supporters against child marriages'

23 May 2023 at 06:47hrs | 579 Views

'Mthuli Ncube sabotaging Mnangagwa re-election bid'

23 May 2023 at 06:47hrs | 2207 Views

South Africa arrests man for 'Ramaphosa' porn

23 May 2023 at 06:46hrs | 1858 Views

'Vote buying destroying Zanu PF'

23 May 2023 at 06:42hrs | 866 Views

ZNA warns of conmen using army logo to issue fake statements

23 May 2023 at 06:42hrs | 499 Views

Biti challenges Mthuli Ncube to explain SI 127, blended inflation

23 May 2023 at 06:42hrs | 616 Views

Harare suburbs now cholera hotspots

23 May 2023 at 06:41hrs | 359 Views

6 suspected card cloners in court

23 May 2023 at 06:41hrs | 515 Views

Are Zimbabwe retailers dumping goods on the streets?

23 May 2023 at 06:41hrs | 614 Views

Malaika has not yet quit modelling

23 May 2023 at 06:40hrs | 280 Views

To see the saboteur, Mr President, look in the mirror

23 May 2023 at 06:40hrs | 1010 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days