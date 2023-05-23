Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

UB40 and Ali Campbell jets into Zimbabwe today

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
ENGLISH reggae and pop outfit UB40 featuring Ali Campbell is expected in the country today ahead of its much-awaited Harare concert.

The show, set for tomorrow at Old Hararians Sports Club, kick-started the group's tour of southern Africa.

Some members of the group return to Zimbabwe having been part of the original UB40 outfit that staged a memorable performance at Rufaro Stadium when they visited the country 37 years ago.

The late Oliver "Tuku" Mtukudzi was part of the acts that warmed up the stage for the Birmingham-based music outfit.

Ngoma Nehosho Promotions, who are behind the concert, yesterday confirmed to NewsDay Life & Style that the British music outfit will land in the country today.

"We are ready and UB40 featuring Ali Campbell is flying into the country on Wednesday (today)," said Walter Wanyanya of Ngoma Nehosho Promotions.

Wanyanya said the outfit would bring a full band and fans should not be swayed by rumours doing rounds pertaining to the composition of the group.

"Ignore the rumours. This performance is a full band set as you would see it anywhere in the world," he said.

UB40 featuring Ali Campbell on Sunday confirmed its tour of southern Africa, including Zimbabwe, through its social media platforms.

"Thank you, Pub in the Park, and all those in attendance and what a day for it! Great to be back on the road and next stop is Zimbabwe and South Africa. Big love," a post on the group's official Facebook page read.

Over the weekend, UB40 featuring Ali Campbell performed before a full house at Pub in The Park in Marlow, Buckinghamshire in England.

With tickets for most of its South African shows almost sold out, Wanyanya confirmed that local tickets were selling like hot cakes.

He urged fans to buy tickets on time to avoid disappointment.

"We have tight security for your vehicles in and outside the venue. Please bring only the essentials to the show and do not leave any valuables in your cars," Wanyanya said.

He said senior citizens (65 and above) would have their own seating area and they were free to bring their camp chairs.

"There shall be a full medical team and ambulance service on standby just in case people fall sick from having too much fun," he said.

Formed in December 1978 in Birmingham, England, UB40 has sold over 70 million records to date as the band continues to curate and build on a legacy that dates back to over four decades of the group's formative days.

The band's name (UB40) refers to an unemployment benefit form of that time.

They were once the voice of the disaffected youth in the United Kingdom.

UB40 has also achieved considerable international success, having won several awards and topped many charts.

Part of UB40's discography includes Labour of Love, Signing Off, Rat in the Kitchen, UB40 Live and more.

After the Harare show, UB40 featuring Ali Campbell will fly to South Africa, where they will host shows in Cape Town, Durban and Pretoria between May 30 and June 3.

Meanwhile, South Africa's amapiano star Toss, famed for his chart-topping hit track Umlando, is also billed to perform in Gwanda and Bulawayo as part of Africa Day celebrations.

Toss, who is a new voice in Mzansi's music industry, will first perform in the mining town of Gwanda on the eve of Africa Day at the Phoenix Tshisanyama before taking his act to Palace Hotel on Africa Day.

In Gwanda, Toss will be supported by Mzoe7, Mtkay Ntwana, Blvck Operator and Sida, while at the Palace Hotel, he will share the stage with DJ Mandoza, Keitho and Jaiva.

Some of Toss' hits include Manca, Khuluma Imali, Gucci Day, Sosha and Umlando, which hogged the limelight with its groovy beat and accompanying dance moves which broke the internet as fans joined the dance challenge.

One of the concert organisers, Dee Nosh, promised fans a night of dance and setting of trends.

"It is the first time Toss has come down to Gwanda and we promise a night of dance and setting the trends. Umlando dance is trending and let's celebrate the trends," he said.

Palace Hotel proprietor Tapiwa Gandiwa said they were ready to give Toss a royal treatment at their "palace".

"We have had busy weekends lately and we are happy to be hosting the new king of amapiano. Toss is doing very well and we are ready to treat him like a king, here at the Palace Hotel," he said.

Source - newsday

Must Read

Mazayi River body yet to be identified

29 mins ago | 79 Views

Police take corpse to wrong house for identification

30 mins ago | 130 Views

Chamisa cries for a chance to 'fix this mess'

2 hrs ago | 360 Views

Mnangagwa legitimacy challenger endorses Chamisa's CCC ahead of 2023 elections

2 hrs ago | 476 Views

Darikwa leaves relegated Wigan Athletic

2 hrs ago | 157 Views

Mnangagwa's democratic credentials non-existent

2 hrs ago | 179 Views

Zanu-PF, Zec conflation exposed

2 hrs ago | 341 Views

'CCC members led by Sikhala initiated violence in Zengeza'

2 hrs ago | 258 Views

Battle royal at BF

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

ZB expands its services to Botswana

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

Supersport dangles coaching job to Bhasera

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

Can Afrikaners save South Africa?

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Are Zanu-PF and ANC Siamese twins?

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Man gets arrested during court proceedings

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

Telecel denies corporate rescue proceedings

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

BCC frets over poor vehicle maintenance

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Apostolic member (65) marries wife's niece (10)

2 hrs ago | 236 Views

BCC introduce prepaid parking packages

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Bulawayo police descend on money changers

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Senior journalist acquitted in Mphoko case

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

3 000 Tsholotsho children benefit from registration blitz

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Zec urges people to inspect voter's roll

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Brito confident of Dembare victory

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Zimbabwean prisoners in SA want to be paroled and repatriated

11 hrs ago | 311 Views

SABC airs Chamisa documentary which was banned in Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 1303 Views

ZEC opens voters roll for inspection by electorate

11 hrs ago | 245 Views

ZINARA staffer jailed for 258 criminal abuse of office counts

11 hrs ago | 339 Views

Zimbabwe police raid illegal forex dealers, retrieve 11 POS machines

11 hrs ago | 506 Views

Bosso hike gate charges

11 hrs ago | 203 Views

Zimdollar tanks

11 hrs ago | 516 Views

Truthfulness is a sacred trust and lying is a betrayal.

17 hrs ago | 485 Views

Kirsty Coventry kept in Cabinet by her skin - Mzembi

17 hrs ago | 1510 Views

CALA curriculum not fit for purpose in Zim

18 hrs ago | 678 Views

ZCBTA statement on scrapping of duty on basic commodities

18 hrs ago | 233 Views

African infertility is due to infectious causes(STIs, etc)

18 hrs ago | 321 Views

The Rise of Binance Coin: Why you should consider converting BTC to BNB

18 hrs ago | 107 Views

Indeed life was hard under colonialism but there were plenty of opportunities

18 hrs ago | 457 Views

Jonathan Moyo takes a dig at Chamisa

23 May 2023 at 06:48hrs | 4174 Views

'Mnangagwa must warn his Apostolic Sect supporters against child marriages'

23 May 2023 at 06:47hrs | 579 Views

'Mthuli Ncube sabotaging Mnangagwa re-election bid'

23 May 2023 at 06:47hrs | 2207 Views

South Africa arrests man for 'Ramaphosa' porn

23 May 2023 at 06:46hrs | 1857 Views

'Vote buying destroying Zanu PF'

23 May 2023 at 06:42hrs | 866 Views

ZNA warns of conmen using army logo to issue fake statements

23 May 2023 at 06:42hrs | 499 Views

Biti challenges Mthuli Ncube to explain SI 127, blended inflation

23 May 2023 at 06:42hrs | 615 Views

Harare suburbs now cholera hotspots

23 May 2023 at 06:41hrs | 359 Views

6 suspected card cloners in court

23 May 2023 at 06:41hrs | 514 Views

Are Zimbabwe retailers dumping goods on the streets?

23 May 2023 at 06:41hrs | 614 Views

Malaika has not yet quit modelling

23 May 2023 at 06:40hrs | 280 Views

To see the saboteur, Mr President, look in the mirror

23 May 2023 at 06:40hrs | 1010 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days