Man gets arrested during court proceedings

News / National

by Staff reporter

THERE was drama at the Harare Civil Court on Monday as a man was arrested during court proceedings for defying maintenance orders for two years.Libra Madzi was arrested on orders of magistrate Sharon Mashavira after his ex-wife Kudzanai Danda told the court that he was refusing to pay maintenance and was always evading the police.Madzi was found guilty of the charge and a warrant of arrest was issued by the court.Danda had taken Madzi to court, where she demanded an upward review of maintenance to $300 000 from $80 000 which he was ordered to pay in 2020, but never paid.He was also ordered to pay 50% as school fees for his two minor children and he never did.But Madzi claimed that he failed to pay maintenance due to low income and responsibilities."Your worship, if you go ahead with your order for me to be arrested, the children will still not benefit. My income is low as I am a lineman at ZETDC [Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company], and I earn only $238 000. I have my payslip for March, and I am also responsible for my new family of which we are expecting a baby soon," he pleaded with the court.Danda demanded that the court grants an order to obtain Madzi's proof of income from his employers.Madzi was escorted from the court by the police.Police officers were ordered to arrest him immediately for defaulting in payment of maintenance and school fees.The court ordered Danda to obtain Madzi's proof of income and return to court on June 2.