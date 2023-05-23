Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Police take corpse to wrong house for identification

by Staff reporter
32 mins ago | Views
WALKING home after a long day of school, the only thing that goes through a primary school pupil's mind is getting home, removing their uniforms and going out to play with others or do their homework.

None would ever imagine coming across a body, not even in their wildest dreams, however, that is what happened to Lobengula Primary School pupils in Mzilikazi suburb this late afternoon.

In an incident that left residents in Makokoba and Mzilikazi shocked, the school children discovered a body of a roughly middle-aged man inside the Mazayi River behind their school.

When a Chronicle News crew arrived at the scene, the police had put the body in the coffin and were taking a statement from a teenager who identified himself as the deceased's relative. The police were assisted by Bulawayo Fire and Rescue Services, to retrieve the body which is said that the top half was inside the polluted and foul-smelling river.

Residents from Makokoba and Mzilikazi could not believe what they had just seen, with many saying that the area was no longer safe as it has become a hub for thugs.

Guided by the teenager, who believed that it was his uncle, who was last seen wearing a work suit similar to the dead man in the river. The body was taken to the family house which is just a few metres from the scene. Having seen the body, there were disagreements among family members with some saying it was their relative, Mr Arthur Davis (43) while others disagreed.

In a case of mistaken identity, after the police had taken the body for identification, it was discovered that the deceased was not Mr Davis as he was found alive with his friends at a local bottle store known as Jika Jika, much to his family's jubilation.

"Ngiyamazi mina umalume" (I know my uncle), said one of the nieces who had refused to agree that the man lying inside the cops' coffin was her uncle when others believed it was him.

After the discovery that Davis, who is a mechanic, was alive, the real identity of the deceased nor his place of residence are yet to be known with investigations underway.

Mazayi Bridge, which is a route that many use, has become a well-known dangerous road that has left residents scared of using it after sunset.

Residents are calling for action to be taken so that their daily route becomes safe for use. They are calling on the Bulawayo City Council to help them clear the bushes around.

"Every day I pass by this place from town and every time we see some boys (suspected thugs) standing there (Mazayi bridge). We appeal to the City Council to take action and clear the bush in this area because we might discover that he is not the only one who died here, maybe there are others in the bush, and it's no longer safe here.

"The police should also try and patrol this area because we pass here late at night and we always see people standing there and maybe it's people that we know because every time we pass, they move backwards and lean towards the bridge. We really appeal to the City Council and Police to take action," said residents association's chairperson, Ms Khethiwe Ngulube.

Another resident, Patrick Nyathi shared similar sentiments with Ngulube, stating that he is also a victim of an attack in that area. He added that he also hopes that law enforcement will make the area safe for the public.

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Mazayi River body yet to be identified

32 mins ago | 84 Views

Chamisa cries for a chance to 'fix this mess'

2 hrs ago | 374 Views

Mnangagwa legitimacy challenger endorses Chamisa's CCC ahead of 2023 elections

2 hrs ago | 485 Views

Darikwa leaves relegated Wigan Athletic

2 hrs ago | 158 Views

Mnangagwa's democratic credentials non-existent

2 hrs ago | 182 Views

Zanu-PF, Zec conflation exposed

2 hrs ago | 352 Views

'CCC members led by Sikhala initiated violence in Zengeza'

2 hrs ago | 260 Views

Battle royal at BF

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

ZB expands its services to Botswana

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

Supersport dangles coaching job to Bhasera

2 hrs ago | 157 Views

Can Afrikaners save South Africa?

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Are Zanu-PF and ANC Siamese twins?

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Man gets arrested during court proceedings

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

Telecel denies corporate rescue proceedings

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

UB40 and Ali Campbell jets into Zimbabwe today

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

BCC frets over poor vehicle maintenance

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Apostolic member (65) marries wife's niece (10)

2 hrs ago | 245 Views

BCC introduce prepaid parking packages

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Bulawayo police descend on money changers

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Senior journalist acquitted in Mphoko case

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

3 000 Tsholotsho children benefit from registration blitz

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Zec urges people to inspect voter's roll

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Brito confident of Dembare victory

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwean prisoners in SA want to be paroled and repatriated

11 hrs ago | 311 Views

SABC airs Chamisa documentary which was banned in Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 1309 Views

ZEC opens voters roll for inspection by electorate

11 hrs ago | 245 Views

ZINARA staffer jailed for 258 criminal abuse of office counts

11 hrs ago | 340 Views

Zimbabwe police raid illegal forex dealers, retrieve 11 POS machines

11 hrs ago | 506 Views

Bosso hike gate charges

11 hrs ago | 203 Views

Zimdollar tanks

11 hrs ago | 516 Views

Truthfulness is a sacred trust and lying is a betrayal.

17 hrs ago | 486 Views

Kirsty Coventry kept in Cabinet by her skin - Mzembi

17 hrs ago | 1512 Views

CALA curriculum not fit for purpose in Zim

18 hrs ago | 679 Views

ZCBTA statement on scrapping of duty on basic commodities

18 hrs ago | 233 Views

African infertility is due to infectious causes(STIs, etc)

18 hrs ago | 321 Views

The Rise of Binance Coin: Why you should consider converting BTC to BNB

18 hrs ago | 107 Views

Indeed life was hard under colonialism but there were plenty of opportunities

18 hrs ago | 457 Views

Jonathan Moyo takes a dig at Chamisa

23 May 2023 at 06:48hrs | 4176 Views

'Mnangagwa must warn his Apostolic Sect supporters against child marriages'

23 May 2023 at 06:47hrs | 579 Views

'Mthuli Ncube sabotaging Mnangagwa re-election bid'

23 May 2023 at 06:47hrs | 2207 Views

South Africa arrests man for 'Ramaphosa' porn

23 May 2023 at 06:46hrs | 1859 Views

'Vote buying destroying Zanu PF'

23 May 2023 at 06:42hrs | 866 Views

ZNA warns of conmen using army logo to issue fake statements

23 May 2023 at 06:42hrs | 499 Views

Biti challenges Mthuli Ncube to explain SI 127, blended inflation

23 May 2023 at 06:42hrs | 616 Views

Harare suburbs now cholera hotspots

23 May 2023 at 06:41hrs | 359 Views

6 suspected card cloners in court

23 May 2023 at 06:41hrs | 515 Views

Are Zimbabwe retailers dumping goods on the streets?

23 May 2023 at 06:41hrs | 614 Views

Malaika has not yet quit modelling

23 May 2023 at 06:40hrs | 280 Views

To see the saboteur, Mr President, look in the mirror

23 May 2023 at 06:40hrs | 1010 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days