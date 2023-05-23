Sex worker bashes colleague over HIV status

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A Mazowe-based sex worker was dragged to Concession Magistrates courts yesterday after she allegedly slapped her colleague at a bar for revealing her HIV status.Marble Chirozva pleaded not guilty to the charge before magistrate Joshua Nembaware.Prosecutor Precious Khanye alleged on May 20 Chirozva was drinking beer with her colleague Mirriam Marufu (32) at a local bar in Mazowe.Marufu had come from Bindura to see her colleague but later the two had a serious misunderstanding after Marufu revealed Chirozva's HIV status.Chirozva slapped Marufu once on the face and she rushed to the police station to file a report.The matter continues on June 27.