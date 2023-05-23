Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Sex worker bashes colleague over HIV status

by Simbarashe Sithole
2 hrs ago | Views
A Mazowe-based sex worker was dragged to Concession Magistrates courts yesterday after she allegedly slapped her colleague at a bar for revealing her HIV status.

Marble Chirozva pleaded not guilty to the charge before magistrate Joshua Nembaware.

Prosecutor Precious Khanye alleged on May 20 Chirozva was drinking beer with her colleague Mirriam Marufu (32) at a local bar in Mazowe.

Marufu had come from Bindura to see her colleague but later the two had a serious misunderstanding after Marufu revealed Chirozva's HIV status.

Chirozva slapped Marufu once on the face and she rushed to the police station to file a report.

The matter continues on June 27.

Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Zimbabwe has no leader - plain and simple!

2 hrs ago | 354 Views

Bitcoin's role in the rise of Decentralized Finance (DeFi)

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

It's time we retrace our footsteps

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

'Zimbabwe's Unemployment Crisis: A growing mental health concern among graduates and youths'

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Mazayi River body yet to be identified

4 hrs ago | 397 Views

Police take corpse to wrong house for identification

4 hrs ago | 786 Views

Chamisa cries for a chance to 'fix this mess'

6 hrs ago | 738 Views

Mnangagwa legitimacy challenger endorses Chamisa's CCC ahead of 2023 elections

6 hrs ago | 1041 Views

Darikwa leaves relegated Wigan Athletic

6 hrs ago | 331 Views

Mnangagwa's democratic credentials non-existent

6 hrs ago | 319 Views

Zanu-PF, Zec conflation exposed

6 hrs ago | 731 Views

'CCC members led by Sikhala initiated violence in Zengeza'

6 hrs ago | 452 Views

Battle royal at BF

6 hrs ago | 141 Views

ZB expands its services to Botswana

6 hrs ago | 238 Views

Supersport dangles coaching job to Bhasera

6 hrs ago | 324 Views

Can Afrikaners save South Africa?

6 hrs ago | 185 Views

Are Zanu-PF and ANC Siamese twins?

6 hrs ago | 119 Views

Man gets arrested during court proceedings

6 hrs ago | 337 Views

Telecel denies corporate rescue proceedings

6 hrs ago | 69 Views

UB40 and Ali Campbell jets into Zimbabwe today

6 hrs ago | 222 Views

BCC frets over poor vehicle maintenance

6 hrs ago | 78 Views

Apostolic member (65) marries wife's niece (10)

6 hrs ago | 533 Views

BCC introduce prepaid parking packages

6 hrs ago | 111 Views

Bulawayo police descend on money changers

6 hrs ago | 183 Views

Senior journalist acquitted in Mphoko case

6 hrs ago | 207 Views

3 000 Tsholotsho children benefit from registration blitz

6 hrs ago | 49 Views

Zec urges people to inspect voter's roll

6 hrs ago | 73 Views

Brito confident of Dembare victory

6 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwean prisoners in SA want to be paroled and repatriated

14 hrs ago | 357 Views

SABC airs Chamisa documentary which was banned in Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 1789 Views

ZEC opens voters roll for inspection by electorate

15 hrs ago | 286 Views

ZINARA staffer jailed for 258 criminal abuse of office counts

15 hrs ago | 419 Views

Zimbabwe police raid illegal forex dealers, retrieve 11 POS machines

15 hrs ago | 580 Views

Bosso hike gate charges

15 hrs ago | 255 Views

Zimdollar tanks

15 hrs ago | 662 Views

Truthfulness is a sacred trust and lying is a betrayal.

21 hrs ago | 519 Views

Kirsty Coventry kept in Cabinet by her skin - Mzembi

21 hrs ago | 1611 Views

CALA curriculum not fit for purpose in Zim

21 hrs ago | 748 Views

ZCBTA statement on scrapping of duty on basic commodities

21 hrs ago | 243 Views

African infertility is due to infectious causes(STIs, etc)

21 hrs ago | 338 Views

The Rise of Binance Coin: Why you should consider converting BTC to BNB

21 hrs ago | 112 Views

Indeed life was hard under colonialism but there were plenty of opportunities

22 hrs ago | 520 Views

Jonathan Moyo takes a dig at Chamisa

23 May 2023 at 06:48hrs | 4413 Views

'Mnangagwa must warn his Apostolic Sect supporters against child marriages'

23 May 2023 at 06:47hrs | 586 Views

'Mthuli Ncube sabotaging Mnangagwa re-election bid'

23 May 2023 at 06:47hrs | 2270 Views

South Africa arrests man for 'Ramaphosa' porn

23 May 2023 at 06:46hrs | 1921 Views

'Vote buying destroying Zanu PF'

23 May 2023 at 06:42hrs | 888 Views

ZNA warns of conmen using army logo to issue fake statements

23 May 2023 at 06:42hrs | 513 Views

Biti challenges Mthuli Ncube to explain SI 127, blended inflation

23 May 2023 at 06:42hrs | 624 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days