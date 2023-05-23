Latest News Editor's Choice


Armed robbery mastermind nabbed

by Simbarashe Sithole
Police in Mvurwi have arrested a businessman who is suspected mastermind in armed robbery cases in the farming town.

Alic Phiri ( 43) was arrested together with his three Mberengwa-based accomplices.

Sources close to Investigations confirmed the arrest of Phiri, Fortwell Nyoni (27), Mukasiri Nyoni (39) and Marvelous Shumba (35).

"We arrested Phiri and his accomplices after they robbed a bar in Mvurwi and a Tobacco farmer in Mvurwi," the source said.

"Total amount robbed is $2 949-60 and we managed to recover $275 from their loot."

It is further alleged that the Mberengwa team was called by Phiri after the opening of Tobacco floors and he would guide them on places to pounce on.

