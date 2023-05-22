Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Third witness testifies in Biti assault trial

by Staff reporter
31 mins ago | Views
The trial of opposition politician Tendai Biti, who is facing charges of assaulting businesswoman and investor Mrs Tatiana Aleshina at the Harare Magistrates Court in 2020, continued yesterday with the third witness, Mr Michael Van Blerk, telling the defence that any questions involving Augur Investments were irrelevant and had nothing to do with the assault case.

During cross examination by Biti's lawyer Mr Alec Muchadehama, Mr Van Blerk told the court that he could not comment on anything that had to do with Augur Investments and its companies as he retired from the company in 2018.

Despite Mr Van Blerk telling the court that he could not answer any questions about Augur, Mr Muchadehama kept demanding him to answer his questions with regards the company.

This prompted Mr Van Blerk to tell the court that the defence was failing to understand the English language as they kept on asking what he had answered already.

During the last sitting, Mr Van Blerk asked the court to let the defence read the charges again as he argued that the defence was losing track of the matter before the court.

Last week, Mr Van Blerk told the court that he had to intercept a visibly angry Biti as he charged aggressively towards Mrs Aleshina.

During his testimony, Mr Van Blerk told the court that when the incident took place, he was standing in the court corridor with Mrs Aleshina and Mr Simbarashe Kadye.

"I heard Biti shouting and charging towards Mrs Aleshina and I jumped in between to defend her," h said.

Mr Van Blerk said Biti was shouting, "stupid, stupid" while charging towards Mrs Aleshina.

He said Mrs Aleshina did not say anything in response to Biti's violent action as she was in shock.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Ukraine want to kill Putin

13 mins ago | 21 Views

'Give us a chance to fix economic mess' cried Chamisa. Failed to fix political mess - THE critical first task

15 mins ago | 2 Views

Confidence in August poll hits rock bottom

15 mins ago | 12 Views

Julius Malema would supply weapons to Russia

19 mins ago | 13 Views

South Africa on the edge! National renewal needed urgently

23 mins ago | 12 Views

Zimpapers staff down tools

28 mins ago | 16 Views

CCC blasts Mnangagwa

28 mins ago | 16 Views

Chinese diplomat detaches country policy from offending firms in Zimbabwe

28 mins ago | 13 Views

Zimbabwean jailed 16 years for bringing unauthorised explosives into SA

29 mins ago | 7 Views

Zimdollar rates race to 3,000

29 mins ago | 18 Views

UB40 arrives in Zimbabwe for the much-awaited concert

29 mins ago | 23 Views

Bulawayo faces 2-day citywide water cuts

30 mins ago | 16 Views

Kwekwe accident death toll increases

30 mins ago | 16 Views

Man jailed 8 years for raping friend

30 mins ago | 20 Views

Armed robbery mastermind nabbed

3 hrs ago | 888 Views

Zimbabwe has no leader - plain and simple!

8 hrs ago | 1113 Views

Bitcoin's role in the rise of Decentralized Finance (DeFi)

8 hrs ago | 148 Views

Sex worker bashes colleague over HIV status

8 hrs ago | 1508 Views

It's time we retrace our footsteps

8 hrs ago | 273 Views

'Zimbabwe's Unemployment Crisis: A growing mental health concern among graduates and youths'

8 hrs ago | 268 Views

Mazayi River body yet to be identified

10 hrs ago | 696 Views

Police take corpse to wrong house for identification

10 hrs ago | 1341 Views

Chamisa cries for a chance to 'fix this mess'

11 hrs ago | 1027 Views

Mnangagwa legitimacy challenger endorses Chamisa's CCC ahead of 2023 elections

11 hrs ago | 1469 Views

Darikwa leaves relegated Wigan Athletic

12 hrs ago | 427 Views

Mnangagwa's democratic credentials non-existent

12 hrs ago | 411 Views

Zanu-PF, Zec conflation exposed

12 hrs ago | 973 Views

'CCC members led by Sikhala initiated violence in Zengeza'

12 hrs ago | 623 Views

Battle royal at BF

12 hrs ago | 222 Views

ZB expands its services to Botswana

12 hrs ago | 346 Views

Supersport dangles coaching job to Bhasera

12 hrs ago | 449 Views

Can Afrikaners save South Africa?

12 hrs ago | 264 Views

Are Zanu-PF and ANC Siamese twins?

12 hrs ago | 169 Views

Man gets arrested during court proceedings

12 hrs ago | 453 Views

Telecel denies corporate rescue proceedings

12 hrs ago | 83 Views

UB40 and Ali Campbell jets into Zimbabwe today

12 hrs ago | 361 Views

BCC frets over poor vehicle maintenance

12 hrs ago | 104 Views

Apostolic member (65) marries wife's niece (10)

12 hrs ago | 721 Views

BCC introduce prepaid parking packages

12 hrs ago | 178 Views

Bulawayo police descend on money changers

12 hrs ago | 293 Views

Senior journalist acquitted in Mphoko case

12 hrs ago | 350 Views

3 000 Tsholotsho children benefit from registration blitz

12 hrs ago | 96 Views

Zec urges people to inspect voter's roll

12 hrs ago | 109 Views

Brito confident of Dembare victory

12 hrs ago | 82 Views

Zimbabwean prisoners in SA want to be paroled and repatriated

20 hrs ago | 402 Views

SABC airs Chamisa documentary which was banned in Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 2222 Views

ZEC opens voters roll for inspection by electorate

20 hrs ago | 312 Views

ZINARA staffer jailed for 258 criminal abuse of office counts

20 hrs ago | 490 Views

Zimbabwe police raid illegal forex dealers, retrieve 11 POS machines

20 hrs ago | 660 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days