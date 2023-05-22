Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man jailed 8 years for raping friend

by Staff reporter
32 mins ago | Views
A 24-year-old Harare man will spend 8 years in jail after he was found guilty of raping his friend.

Denzel Chikore was convicted by Harare Magistrate Mr Taurai Manuwere after a full trial.

The magistrate initially sentenced Chikore to 12 years in jail before suspending four on condition that he does not commit a similar offence in the next five years.

The court heard that on January 14, 2023 at around 5 pm the complainant and Chikore were at number 19 Banchory road Mandara preparing for an event together with other friends.

After the preparations they had dinner and some drinks together.

After having dinner, the complainant who was tired proceeded to her room and slept leaving the door unlocked since her cousin was supposed to join her later.

At around 2 am the complainant woke up and discovered that Chikore was having sexual intercourse with her without her consent.

The court heard that the complainant was shocked and confused to such an extent that she could not do anything until Chikore finished having sexual intercourse with her.

Investigations established that Chikore later walked out of the room and the complainant continued sleeping. When the complainant woke up around 9 am she started recollecting what had transpired the night before.

She then narrated the story to her cousin.

The complainant later went home and told her uncle about the issue and asked him to help her inform her parents.

A report was later made at ZRP Highlands.

The accused person was arrested and brought to ZRP Highlands. The complainant was sent to hospital for medical examination and treatment.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Ukraine want to kill Putin

14 mins ago | 23 Views

'Give us a chance to fix economic mess' cried Chamisa. Failed to fix political mess - THE critical first task

16 mins ago | 3 Views

Confidence in August poll hits rock bottom

17 mins ago | 12 Views

Julius Malema would supply weapons to Russia

20 mins ago | 13 Views

South Africa on the edge! National renewal needed urgently

24 mins ago | 12 Views

Zimpapers staff down tools

29 mins ago | 19 Views

CCC blasts Mnangagwa

29 mins ago | 19 Views

Chinese diplomat detaches country policy from offending firms in Zimbabwe

29 mins ago | 14 Views

Zimbabwean jailed 16 years for bringing unauthorised explosives into SA

30 mins ago | 7 Views

Zimdollar rates race to 3,000

30 mins ago | 21 Views

UB40 arrives in Zimbabwe for the much-awaited concert

30 mins ago | 24 Views

Bulawayo faces 2-day citywide water cuts

31 mins ago | 18 Views

Kwekwe accident death toll increases

31 mins ago | 16 Views

Third witness testifies in Biti assault trial

32 mins ago | 10 Views

Armed robbery mastermind nabbed

3 hrs ago | 891 Views

Zimbabwe has no leader - plain and simple!

8 hrs ago | 1113 Views

Bitcoin's role in the rise of Decentralized Finance (DeFi)

8 hrs ago | 148 Views

Sex worker bashes colleague over HIV status

8 hrs ago | 1510 Views

It's time we retrace our footsteps

8 hrs ago | 273 Views

'Zimbabwe's Unemployment Crisis: A growing mental health concern among graduates and youths'

8 hrs ago | 268 Views

Mazayi River body yet to be identified

10 hrs ago | 696 Views

Police take corpse to wrong house for identification

10 hrs ago | 1342 Views

Chamisa cries for a chance to 'fix this mess'

12 hrs ago | 1029 Views

Mnangagwa legitimacy challenger endorses Chamisa's CCC ahead of 2023 elections

12 hrs ago | 1469 Views

Darikwa leaves relegated Wigan Athletic

12 hrs ago | 427 Views

Mnangagwa's democratic credentials non-existent

12 hrs ago | 411 Views

Zanu-PF, Zec conflation exposed

12 hrs ago | 974 Views

'CCC members led by Sikhala initiated violence in Zengeza'

12 hrs ago | 623 Views

Battle royal at BF

12 hrs ago | 222 Views

ZB expands its services to Botswana

12 hrs ago | 346 Views

Supersport dangles coaching job to Bhasera

12 hrs ago | 449 Views

Can Afrikaners save South Africa?

12 hrs ago | 264 Views

Are Zanu-PF and ANC Siamese twins?

12 hrs ago | 169 Views

Man gets arrested during court proceedings

12 hrs ago | 453 Views

Telecel denies corporate rescue proceedings

12 hrs ago | 83 Views

UB40 and Ali Campbell jets into Zimbabwe today

12 hrs ago | 361 Views

BCC frets over poor vehicle maintenance

12 hrs ago | 104 Views

Apostolic member (65) marries wife's niece (10)

12 hrs ago | 721 Views

BCC introduce prepaid parking packages

12 hrs ago | 178 Views

Bulawayo police descend on money changers

12 hrs ago | 293 Views

Senior journalist acquitted in Mphoko case

12 hrs ago | 350 Views

3 000 Tsholotsho children benefit from registration blitz

12 hrs ago | 96 Views

Zec urges people to inspect voter's roll

12 hrs ago | 109 Views

Brito confident of Dembare victory

12 hrs ago | 82 Views

Zimbabwean prisoners in SA want to be paroled and repatriated

20 hrs ago | 402 Views

SABC airs Chamisa documentary which was banned in Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 2222 Views

ZEC opens voters roll for inspection by electorate

20 hrs ago | 312 Views

ZINARA staffer jailed for 258 criminal abuse of office counts

20 hrs ago | 490 Views

Zimbabwe police raid illegal forex dealers, retrieve 11 POS machines

20 hrs ago | 660 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days